Woman admits killing friend in early morning crash

Scene of the crash on 8 August 2022

(CNS): Ygnacia Rafaelina Francisco Payero pleaded guilty on Friday to killing her friend, Aleiny Reve Villegas (20), a Cuban national residing in Cayman, in an early morning crash on 8 August 2022. Payero, who is also a Cuban national, was injured in the collision, which happened at 3:40am on Eastern Avenue near the Shedden Road junction. She was driving a white Honda Accord that crashed into a wall. It appears no other car was involved.

Payero denied causing death by dangerous driving but admitted careless driving. The case was adjourned until later this month to allow her defence attorney and the crown to agree the basis of her plea ahead of sentencing.