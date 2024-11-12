Watson’s jail time cut by year, conviction stands

Canover Watson exits the courthouse (file photo)

(CNS): Canover Watson will be serving twelve months less in jail than expected after the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal cut his eight-year term to seven last week in relation to his conviction in a $1.5 million CONCACAF fraud. However, his appeal against conviction was rejected. CICA President Sir John Golding said Watson’s convictions for fraud and money laundering while he was an executive at the Cayman Islands Football Association were safe.

“The case against Canover Watson was a strong one,” according to the judgment. “He has sought to advance many disparate grounds of appeal against conviction, none of which in our judgment renders the convictions unsafe or unsatisfactory.”

Watson had argued through his lawyers that his conviction was directly connected to and influenced by the government’s goal to get the Cayman Islands removed from the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list.

Watson’s legal team had argued that it was “politically helpful and expedient”, and both the junior prosecutor in the case and the Anti-Corruption Commission investigator were conflicted because they were also involved in the campaign to remove this jurisdiction from that list.

However, the appeal court was not convinced.

Meanwhile, his colleague Bruce Blake, who was convicted of two charges of false accounting for helping Watson, also lost his appeal for conviction. Blake, a former attorney, was handed a two-year term last year but has since been released from prison. The appeal court stated that “having sought to stand back and consider the case against Bruce Blake”, his convictions were also safe.