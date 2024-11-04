Turner: Bush using me to settle scores with Panton

Sabrina Turner (file photo)

(CNS): Sabrina Turner has accused McKeeva Bush of targeting her to settle political scores with former premier Wayne Panton. The MP for Prospect, one of three Cabinet members who resigned last week, also said on Monday that Bush is extremely influential in the UPM caucus and acts like the premier, with no checks on his disrespectful behaviour. Making it clear that he had a lot to do with her departure, she said that Bush became intolerable after he was acquitted of rape in July.

Appearing via video link on Cayman Marl Road on Monday, Turner described a “toxic environment” after Bush’s case had been resolved, when he announced he had scores to settle and she would be political damage. In April last year, Panton lent Turner over CI$1.6 million to help her buy a new family home.

While Turner had declared the existence of a bridging loan, she failed to reveal that Panton was the source of the cash. Panton, who was premier at the time, had not declared the transaction as the law doesn’t require members to declare loans they may have given, only those they have received.

The issue raised eyebrows, given the perception of potential influence. However, it did not stop Turner from being part of the coup that ousted Panton some six months after the deal was made, suggesting that the loan did not unduly influence their working relationship. Nevertheless, Bush had planned to bring a motion to parliament to censure them both over the deal.

Turner said that while the loan may have made her a particular target and the subject of Bush’s bullying, she was not the only one, and accused him of attacking anyone in caucus who did not agree with him.

In their initial explanations, the four who resigned — Turner, Andre Ebanks, Kathy Ebanks-Wilks and Heather Bodden — said they objected to certain policy proposals and legislative changes, such as the attack on the National Conservation Law. However, as this was not the majority view, they had no choice but to either accept what the other Cabinet members wanted or resign.

Turner said that anyone who stood up to Bush’s outbursts would be disrespected, and it was not uncommon for him to throw tantrums. This meant that some members of government were simply too scared to speak up. Turner said she had told the premier she was not prepared to put up with his behaviour.

Turner explained that Bush had apparently decided to go after Panton using the loan agreement because she had opposed the changes Bush and other Cabinet members wanted to make to the National Conservation Act — changes that the government had no mandate to make.

Turner, who is now expected to campaign for re-election with Ebanks, Ebanks-Wilks and Bodden, said the country needed leaders with a shared vision.

“Caymanians need to decide for themselves what kind of country they want to live in because we cannot continue on this trajectory… We need a set of shared visions; we need a list of priorities, not an ad hoc approach or deals lurking in the background,” she said, stressing the disunity and individual priorities that the remaining members of the UPM are pursuing.