Tropical system bringing more heavy rain for Cayman

Source: NOAA

(CNS): The Cayman Islands National Weather Service (CINWS) said the low-pressure system currently brewing in the Caribbean Sea southeast of Jamaica, which has been designated Tropical Cyclone 19, could bring rain to the Cayman Islands as soon as this evening (Wednesday). The wet weather may persist into early next week as the system remains in the western Caribbean. Grand Cayman can expect up to ten inches of rain, with the heaviest expected Friday.

Meanwhile, the Sister Islands, where residents are still reeling from the impact of Rafael, can expect up to eight inches throughout the week. With the ground already saturated from recent rainfall, residents across all three islands are advised to prepare for an elevated risk of flooding.

A Flood Warning will be in effect on Friday and Saturday. The system is forecast to bring increased winds and rough seas. A small craft advisory will be in effect from 14 November, escalating to a warning from 16 to 18 November. Mariners are advised to exercise caution in anticipation of strong winds and high seas.

Sustained winds of 15–20 knots (17-23 mph) over the next two days will increase to 20-25 knots (23-29 mph), with higher gusts expected over the weekend. Wave heights are also set to increase up to eight feet from Saturday through Monday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the system has a 90% chance of developing into a storm over the next 48 hours as it moves slowly westward into the western Caribbean Sea. The system is moving toward the west at nearly 6mph, and this westward motion should continue during the next few days, with a decrease in forward speed. On the forecast track, the centre of the system is forecast to move across the western Caribbean Sea and slow as it nears the coast of Central America.

Further development is likely while the disturbance meanders over the western Caribbean Sea through the weekend. The system is expected to turn slowly northwestward by early next week. Regardless of development, the NHC said heavy rains are expected over Jamaica and the Cayman Islands during the next day or so.