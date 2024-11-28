Testing still critical in fight against HIV/AIDS

Noel Cayasso, CEO AIDS

Programme, Dr Shreya Nauhria, Red Cross,

Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, MOH

(CNS): There are still several days for people across the Cayman Islands to get a free HIV test as the Public Health Department partners with the Red Cross and Cayman AIDS Foundation offering a series of free HIV testing events across the Cayman Islands from 25 to 30 November. These events aim to empower the community to take charge of their health by knowing their HIV status. This initiative is part of the observance of World AIDS Day (WAD) on 1 December, a global event that has raised awareness about the epidemic for 35 years, honoured those who have lost their lives, and inspired positive action

This year’s theme, “Take the rights path: My health, my right!” underscores the importance of education, prevention, and access to care as critical components in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez,Medical Officer of Health and Director of Primary Healthcare, emphasised the role of testing as a critical step in preventing the spread of HIV and ensuring early treatment for those who need it.

“Thanks to advancements in medical care, HIV is now a manageable condition,” he said. “Early testing and treatment allow individuals to live long, healthy lives while reducing the risk of transmission. Knowing your status is a powerful step toward taking control of your health. This year’s theme, The Right Path, reminds us that the journey to prevention, care, and wellness begins with testing.”

The senior official added that through community-wide testing and education, we are moving closer to ending the stigma associated with HIV and providing the resources and care needed for everyone to thrive.

Around the world some 39. 9 million people live with HIV/AIDS but it is estimated that about 5.4 million people don’t know they are infected with the virus and need to be reached with HIV testing services. This underscores the importance of knowing one’s status.

While HIV/AIDS continues to be a major public health issue, having claimed more than 42.3 million lives globally, UNAIDS is reporting that 31.9 million people are accessing life-saving treatment.

Special arrangements have been implemented to facilitate speed and confidentiality for HIV testing results during the week’s observance. No appointment is necessary during this week, and the waiting time for testing is usually no more than ten minutes. People seeking testing or counselling need to indicate to the registration clerks that they would like to register for free HIV screening. The results will be available in three working days. The results will be given to the patient only, who must return to the clinic where the test was taken to retrieve the results.

There are several ways to avoid or reduce the chances of being exposed. Always using protection (condoms) in sexual encounters, avoiding the use of illicit intravenous drugs, faithful relationships and abstinence.

The Public Health Department would like to remind the public that free HIV screening is available year-round on the third Tuesday of each month at the Cayman Islands Red Cross from 10 am to 2 pm. For more information about World AIDS Day, contact HIV/AIDS Coordinator Mitchell Campbell at 244-2587 or Health Promotion Officer Therese Prehay at 244-2632 or therese.prehay@hsa.ky.

See the WAD Testing schedule below: