Suspect charged after breaking into GT business

(CNS): A 21-year-old man from Bodden Town is due to appear in court today charged with burglary, even though he fled the location before taking anything from the undisclosed business premises. The suspect was disturbed on the morning of 14 November as he tried to gain access to the premises with a crowbar. Police said that the owner arrived at work early that morning and saw the masked man trying to break in. When the burglar saw the owner, he fled on foot, then got into a car and drove off.

The door the suspect used to enter the premises was subsequently found to have been damaged, but the police gave no indication of anything being stolen. Shortly after the incident was reported, police officers tracked down the vehicle that the suspect was said to have used to flee the scene. The Bodden Town man was apprehended, and police also found an undisclosed quantity of ganja.

He has been charged with burglary, damage to property, and drug offences.