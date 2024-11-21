Sun chair rental business pops-up on Boggy Sand beach

(CNS): Rows of sun loungers and beach umbrellas for visitors to rent reappeared on Boggy Sand beach this week. The spot located on Mary Mollie Hydes Road, behind the West Bay Four Winds Gas station is private land and was the site of a controversial pop-up beach rental in the past. In January 2019 chairs also appeared at the same location and the department of planning issued a stop notice indicating planning permission was required, while the department of commerce had investigated the business given it was a commercial venture close to crown land. Soon after the loungers disappeared.

The appearance this week of more sunchairs and blue umbrellas raised concerns from residents in the area and CNS readers contacted us about what the commercial venture on one of West Bay’s favourite stretch of beach. The concerns are fuelled by the dwindling public access to the beach given that much of the shrinking but remaining parts of Seven Mile Beach are either off limits to local people because of efforts by landowners to block access, or because of the on going commercialization of accessible and public beaches.

CNS contacted both the department of planning, which failed to respond to our inquiry and the public lands commission which said its inspectorate team had immediately conducted a visit at the site following the report but said that this is private land.

“It has been confirmed that the beach loungers are situated on a privately owned beachfront property next to a Crown parcel,” a spokesperson for the PLI stated. “We will be referring this matter to the relevant government agency to determine if there have been any violations related to commercial activities on this property. The PLI will conduct regular inspections to ensure the public prescriptive rights to traverse the seashore are not obstructed, and that the loungers do not encroach on to the Crown land.”

While the owner of the chairs requires a trade and business license in order to rent the sun-loungers the land owner needs planning permission for the chairs to be stored there as was clearly indicated by the the stop notice that was issued by the department last time. CNS continues to await the planning department’s response to our inquiry.