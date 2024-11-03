Severe weather alert issued in face of possible storm

Weather system Sunday morning (source: NOAA)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands National Weather Service issued a severe weather alert over the weekend, given the potential for a tropical system to develop in our region over the next few days. A broad area of low pressure over the southwest Caribbean has a 90% chance of developing in the coming days around the Cayman area.

A tropical cyclone could form in the next 24-48 hours, with peak rainfall of up to 11 inches in the Sister Islands and up to five inches on Grand Cayman.

There is still some uncertainty about the exact path and intensity of the system, but a flood warning is likely to be in effect on Tuesday, Wednesday and possibly Thursday, when the Cayman Islands can expect to see the most rain due to the system and strong winds, possibly up to tropical force.

A small craft advisory is already active, and a marine warning may be issued in the coming days. Boats should remain in safe harbour starting Monday evening.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the disorganised showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea are expected to become a tropical depression early this week, moving generally northward to northwestward over the central and western Caribbean Sea.

Regardless of development, heavy rains are possible over portions of the adjacent land areas of the western Caribbean.

Listed to Chief Meteorologist Kerry Powery’s update:

