Security guard injured in mugging at 7M Shops

(CNS): A security guard was taken to hospital after being attacked by a group of people wearing hoodies and masks around 2:30am on Wednesday, according to an RCIPS press release issued on Friday evening. The attackers took his phone and other personal items belonging to the guard, who was on duty at a commercial plaza on West Bay Road, just north of Snooze Lane, understood to be Seven Mile Shops.

EMS attended the scene, and the injured man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police officers at the scene found that a jewellery store at the location had been broken into and items taken.

Police said they are aware of video footage circulating on social media that reveals four masked men carrying out that burglary and that both matters are currently under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips regarding either incident can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.