Saunders calls for tax on foreign-owned property

Chris Saunders MP explains the new health fund on TikTok

(CNS): Chris Saunders, the independent opposition MP for Bodden Town West, has filed a private member’s motion asking the government to create a Healthcare Protection Fund through an annual fee of 2% on real estate properties owned by foreigners. In a video message on social media, Saunders and UPM backbench MP McKeeva Bush, who is supporting the motion, say that this is the best way to address the healthcare crisis Cayman is facing, given its ageing population who cannot afford health insurance.

The idea of taxing properties owned by expats, especially those who don’t live in the Cayman Islands, has been floated recently in several quarters as a way of curbing the surge in property prices fuelled by allowing anyone from anywhere to buy property here with no tax beyond the initial stamp duty. The permanent residency application point system also incentivises people to buy to increase their points.

This open market has put homeownership out of reach for many locals and encouraged developers to focus exclusively on luxury projects for overseas investors, millionaires looking for a beach home and well-paid permit holders looking to secure their residency rights.

Sanders is now suggesting that an annual fee on all property owned by foreigners who do not have PR would help the government address the mounting healthcare crisis.

“In the next twelve years, at least 14,000 Caymanians will reach the age of 65 and will have inadequate or no health insurance,” Saunders said as he explained his rationale behind the motion. “I understand that this will have an impact on foreigners buying real estate, but there will be a greater risk to thousands of Caymanian families if we do nothing. We can no longer afford to ignore this issue.”

Saunders said the combination of the high cost of health insurance, the ageing population and the inadequate pension system, which will see most retirees have less per month to live on than the current cost of coverage for the over-60s, means that the government’s already huge multi-million dollar annual bill to cover healthcare for local seniors is unsustainable.

As a result, the government needs a dedicated source of funding to cover these mounting costs and ensure Caymanians can get health coverage to enable them to enjoy their retirement years. Saunders also warned that without it, the crisis would destroy “our whole way of life”.

The tax will not apply to Caymanians, permanent residents, or entities part-owned by Caymanians or PR holders that own property. The tax is aimed at foreigners only, whether they live here or not, who own property unless that property is a commercial venture offering educational or medical services to Caymanians or any entity or company that owns property where a partner is a Caymanian.

Last year, the government spent CI$78 million to cover the health insurance costs of 2,068 Caymanians who couldn’t afford coverage. Saunders said that in around a dozen years, at least 14,000 Caymanians will turn 65. If most of them can’t afford health insurance, the government will no longer be able to pay the already staggering healthcare bills for the under- or uninsured or to subsidise insurance coverage.

He said that neither he nor Bush are “fans of fees”, but the issue can no longer be ignored. While the idea is likely to gain support among the voting public and looks likely to become a policy commitment when Saunders and Bush begin their campaigns, it will not be popular with foreign property owners or the real estate sector. However, Saunders has said he is more than happy to discuss it with the industry.

CIREBA issued a statement Tuesday acknowledging the need to address the healthcare needs of Caymanians. However, the proposal has not yet undergone the necessary consultative or legislative process.

“We support meaningful dialogue around solutions to national challenges, and we believe it is essential that any proposed measures be thoroughly evaluated for their economic and social implications,” the realtors association stated.

“At CIREBA, our priority is to support balanced and equitable policies that contribute to the growth and stability of the Cayman Islands for all of us who call these islands home. We will continue to monitor developments closely and encourage open, informed, and respectful discussions among all groups.”