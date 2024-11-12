RCIPS warns about text and social media scams

(CNS) Police said two specific scams are currently targeting people in the Cayman Islands. One is a social media romance scam involving a fake persona called ‘Andrei Wolfman’, and the other is a text message bank scam that cons customers into thinking their accounts have been put on hold. Police are reminding people of the dangers of online romance fraud and urging them not to send money to people. They are also warning people not to click on links and provide bank details after a number of reports from people who have lost money in this scam.

Police believe the scam involving ‘Andrei Wolfman’ has involved residents who may have been asked to receive, transfer or send money following a manipulated “relationship” using social media, usually Facebook Messenger. Scammers go to great lengths to gain the trust of the victim and convince them that they are in a genuine relationship, police said.

They use language to manipulate, persuade and exploit so that requests for money do not raise alarm bells. These requests may be highly emotive, such as scammers claiming they need money for emergency medical care or to pay for transport costs to visit the victim if they are overseas.

Meanwhile, a scam text message circulating locally claims that the accounts of customers of a local bank have been put on hold. The RCIPS has received a number of reports over the past few days, of people losing significant amounts of money after clicking the link and being given further instructions to follow. This is not a legitimate alert, and the web address included is fraudulent.

Clicking on the link and giving any details will lead to your account being compromised and the likely loss of funds. Always conduct bank business directly with the bank, and do not click on any unexpected links you receive or provide any banking details.