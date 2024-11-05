Rafael forecast to rapidly intensify en route to Cayman

Source: NOAA

(CNS) At 10:00am Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center was calling for steady to rapid intensification of Tropical Storm Rafael over the next 24 to 36 hours as it heads towards the Cayman Islands. Rafael is expected to become a hurricane as it passes near the Sister Islands, where, given the storm’s current track, the worst of the weather is expected to hit this evening. Local officials here are urging residents in Little Cayman and Cayman Brac to batten down.

Rafael is forecast to pass less than ten miles southwest of Little Cayman, 19 miles southwest of Cayman Brac and 81 miles northeast of Grand Cayman.

On the Sister Islands, winds should begin between 3:00pm and 5:00pm today, with expected tropical-storm-force winds (between 39-73 miles per hour) and hurricane-force gusts of over 74mph. Wave heights are expected to reach between 9 to 13 feet on Tuesday with heavy wave action. Storm surges of up to three feet and 8.5 inches of rain could increase the potential for coastal flooding.

Officials urged residents of the Sister Islands to make final preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Rafael. Expected concerns include damage to infrastructure, property and foliage. The community is also advised of potential damage to power lines and water systems. Motorists are asked to exercise extreme caution and avoid unnecessary travel during strong winds and impaired visibility due to rain.

The Cayman Islands Regiment has been deployed to the Sister Islands to stand by and assist in preparation for the storm.

The situation on Grand Cayman is expected to be calmer with winds of up to 39mph and five inches of rain, though waves could still reach up to 13 feet.

A marine warning is currently in effect for all three Islands, and the public is urged to stay away from coastlines until an official all-clear has been issued. A shelter-in-place advisory has been issued from 12pm today, 5 November.

According to the NHC, at 10:00am, the centre of Tropical Storm Rafael was about 200 miles east-southeast of Grand Cayman with maximum sustained winds of 60mph and higher gusts, moving toward the northwest near 13mph.

On the forecast track, the storm is expected to move near western Jamaica early this afternoon and be near or over the Cayman Islands this evening and tonight, when it is expected to become a hurricane. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the centre.

Schools, government offices, banks and most stores were expected to be closed by at least noon today. Officials have said they will update the community about closures on Wednesday later today.

HSA Operations: Faith Hospital in Cayman Brac will be temporarily relocated to the Aston Rutty Medical Wing from 10:00am. To contact A&E call 345-244-7643. Outpatient clinics, the dental clinic and the pharmacy at Faith Hospital are closed today. The Little Cayman Health Centre can be reached at 345-916-5395 in an emergency.

Shelters: