Premier to chair UKOT leaders meeting ahead of JMC

Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly meets with the Cayman delegation for the JMC meeting in London

(CNS): Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly is in London this week leading a local delegation for the Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) meeting, where she will also chair the Political Council meeting for her fellow UKOT leaders in preparation for the meetings with the British government.

A number of issues will be on the agenda relating to the UK’s relationship with its territories, but with Labour now in power, the issue of public access to beneficial ownership registers is likely to be the most contentious issue for OTs with offshore industries.

According to a press release, O’Connor-Connolly began the trip with a meeting on Sunday with the local delegation to set clear intentions for the meetings, which include building and strengthening relationships with the new Labour government and advocating for the present needs of the UK Overseas Territories alongside her fellow heads of government.

Key points on the agenda are bilateral meetings with Stephen Doughty, the minister of the UK overseas territories at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. Doughty will also chair the JMCl Plenary meetings on Wednesday and Thursday with other UKOT leaders.

The premier has also been invited to Buckingham Palace for a reception hosted by King Charles III and a special meeting at Speaker’s House hosted by Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

The delegation includes Attorney General Samuel Bulgin, Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose, Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson, Chief Officer for Financial Services and Commerce Dr Dax Basdeo, Deputy Chief Officer-Policy Jason Webster, Special Advisor to the Premier Darrel Rankine, CIGO UK Representative Dr Tasha Ebanks-Garcia, Deputy Representative for Financial Services to Europe Julie Campbell, and Senior Regulatory Advisor (Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce) Micah Coleman.