Premier claims ‘viable’ government remains in place

Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly presides over what’s left of the Cabinet at a meeting on Friday (click to enlarge)

(CNS): More than 30 hours after Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly lost four members of her government, she released a short statement on the CIG website that revealed very little about the real situation relating to the state of government affairs. The premier claimed she was still leading a “constitutionally viable elected government” and said that Cabinet met Friday to manage the weekly business agenda.

She gave no details on who would be taking over the portfolios of the three ministers who resigned yesterday or how she would govern without a majority.

“The past 24 hours in the Caymanian political landscape has been unprecedented, following the resignations from the UPM of three Cabinet Ministers and one Parliamentary Secretary, which is most regrettable,” the premier said.

However, the situation does have precedent. In December 2012, after McKeeva Bush was ousted from the office of premier, O’Connor-Connolly led the remnants of the United Democratic Party, renamed the People’s National Alliance. Propped up by the PPM, the opposition party, she led a minority government for several months until the 2013 election.

In today’s statement, the premier said that with five sitting ministers, including herself as premier, the Cabinet was quorate and able to function.

“The sacred duty of elected office remains top-of-mind for myself and my colleagues, despite the uncertainty of the present circumstances,” she said. “Our earnest and primary desire is to maintain stability within our government for the benefit of the people we serve and to maintain the confidence of you, the public, and those who conduct business with us.” She said that discussions were ongoing to “secure government stability”.

O’Connor-Connolly is said to still be in talks with the Progressive opposition members to form a new coalition, or at the very least persuade them to support a quorum for parliament and back certain legislation that the UPM seems determined to steer through, regardless of its declining support and the growing public calls for an election.

Governor Jane Owen released another short comment, which, like the first, said nothing about the poor governance allegations made by the four members of the UPM who resigned yesterday.

“I appreciate that this has been an uncertain time for many people. I am closely following developments,” Owen said. “Cayman has a strong constitution which has stood the test of time and robust democratic principles upon which the constitution is based. We will have constant reference to these as discussions continue. Under the constitution, the Cabinet can continue to function providing it has a quorum of five ministers, including the premier.”

She added, “The civil service will also continue to provide public services and policy implementation during this period.”