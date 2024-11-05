PPM won’t form coalition but will prop up UPM minority

PPM Leader Joey Hew (file photo)

(CNS): As Cayman Islands residents were busy preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Rafael on Monday evening, Opposition Leader Joey Hew issued a statement on behalf of the PPM regarding the “void in our country’s leadership” after four members resigned from the UPM government last week.

Hew implied that the opposition will prop up the minority government to allow it to deal with important business but not “contentious legislation” until an election can be called that won’t disenfranchise potential new voters not yet on the register.

“The PPM has not joined the government or any other grouping inside or outside of Parliament,” Hew said. “We remain fully committed to our role as the Official Opposition, focusing on holding the government accountable and advocating for the Caymanian people. We do not believe that the current minority government, made up of only seven of the 19 elected members of Parliament, is sustainable for more than the very short term.”

Hew said he had spoken to Premier Juliana O’Connor-Conolly and André Ebanks, one of the three Cabinet members who had resigned, to understand their positions, as well as Governor Jane Owen, who, he said, is considering the earliest possible date for the election.

He said it was important to ensure that any date set for the elections would not disenfranchise anyone, so the PPM is prepared to support “the business of government”, such as the outstanding financial services legislation, which must move forward before parliament is dissolved. This means the opposition will prop up the necessary quorum in parliament until the governor determines the timeframe for the general elections.

“We will not agree to move forward on any contentious issues,” Hew said, though he did not define what he considered contentious. “This approach will provide the confidence the Caymanian people and the international business community need and will assist in a fair elections process. It will also allow our people to consider all options for Cayman’s best path forward.”

On Friday, the premier said the government was still able to function but gave no details on who would take on the portfolios previously held by Ebanks, Katherine Ebanks-Wilks and Sabrina Turner.

By Monday evening, the UPM administration had still not indicated which of the remaining Cabinet members would take on the responsibility for home affairs, the climate ministry, social services or health, even as Tropical Storm Rafael intensified as it rolled slowly towards Cayman.

See the full statement from Hew below: