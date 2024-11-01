Polluters dump toxic waste fuel near water supply

Water Authority staff inspecting a contaminated meter box site (photo supplied)



(CNS): In recent months, there has been an increase in toxic waste oil and fuel being dumped close to the Water Authority supply lines in and around its meter boxes. This poses a significant risk to the public water supply system, officials said, as they warned these polluters that hydrocarbons such as gasoline, diesel, motor oil and kerosine are all hazardous materials and should never be disposed of directly in or on the ground, in storm drains, waterways, or Water Authority meter boxes.

“When hazardous materials are not appropriately stored or disposed of, there is a risk it can contaminate the public water supply or groundwater,” the WA stated in a release about the dangers of polluting the water supply. “If a meter box is exposed to these contaminants, the impacted area must be cleaned up to protect the water supply system. This takes substantial resources and results in high costs, which are the responsibility of the customer.”

The WA strongly urged its customers to follow Department of Environmental Health guidelines on how to store and dispose of these hydrocarbon pollutants properly and reduce the risk of poisoning the water supply.

All hydrocarbons should be stored in containers specially designed for this purpose; do not use empty water bottles, plastic containers or containers that are left open. Hazardous waste must be separated from household waste and dropped off at the landfill in the designated storage area for hazardous materials so that it can be processed for proper disposal overseas.