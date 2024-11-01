Police track down fugitive after roundabout crash

Police officers in the area of the crash at Grand Harbour, 1 November

(CNS): Mark Anthony Seymour (39), who was on the run from the police, was taken into custody on Friday after he was involved in a collision at the Grand Harbour Roundabout around lunchtime. Police tried to stop the vehicle he was in as it approached the roundabout, but it failed to stop and crashed into the roundabout. Seymour and one other person got out of the car and attempted to flee, but police gave chase on foot and managed to apprehend Seymour. The second person remains at large.

Seymour, who was wanted by police in relation to a violent offence, was taken to the detention centre, where he remains in custody as investigations continue. Police thanked the community for their help in locating Seymour.