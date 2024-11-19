Police looking for serial burglary suspect

Romario Brown

(CNS): The RCIPS has issued an appeal to the public to help them track down Romario Brown (23), often referred to as Mario, whose last known address was in West Bay. Brown is wanted in connection with several burglary offences. He is about 5’4″ tall, slim built, with a dark brown complexion and dreadlocks. Police are asking anyone who spots Brown to call 911 or George Town Police Station at 949-4222 with information about where they have seen him.

Police noted that it is an offence for anyone to obstruct, mislead or act in such a way as to prevent the apprehension of a person who has committed an offence. If convicted, they face a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment for two years.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.