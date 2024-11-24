Police arrest burglary suspect during traffic stop

(CNS): Five people have been arrested after a large, undisclosed quantity of cash, a bag containing suspected ganja, drug paraphernalia and a machete were seized by police during a traffic stop in the early hours of Thursday morning. One of the five people, a 22-year-old man from George Town, has also been charged with burglary and Destruction of Property, in relation to a break-in at a business on Portland Road earlier that day and is now due in court Monday.

Police said that they made the arrests at around 3:45am on 21 November when officers conducting proactive burglary patrols in George Town had cause to stop a vehicle with five people inside travelling along Grescott Lane. After officers searched the vehicle and its occupants and found the loot all five occupants were arrested on suspicion of possession of consumption of ganja and possession of ganja with intent to supply.

Alongside the 22-year-old arrested for the burglary three other men aged 19 and 24 from George Town, and one aged 25 from Bodden Town, as well as a 32-year-old woman from George Town, were arrested on suspicion of possession of consumption of ganja and possession of ganja with intent to supply.

The RCIPS said officers have been conducting increased burglary patrols in targeted areas, in response to a rise in the number of commercial burglaries in recent weeks.