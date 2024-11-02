Police appeal for help finding murder suspect

Romario Davis

(CNS): The RCIPS is appealing for information on the whereabouts of 34-year-old Romario Davis, who is wanted in connection to the murder of Jason Johnson on Sunday, 27 October, in George Town. Police said that Davis, who goes by the aliases of Mario Davis, Romario Brown, Baruks and Bar Roots, was last known to be living in Newlands but frequents Webb Road in George Town. Davis is known to be violent and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

He is around 5′ 11” tall with a dark brown complexion and low-cut black hair.

Davis is suspected of gunning Johnson down outside his home in Bronze Road, which is known as a quiet neighbourhood, last Sunday evening in what has been described as a dispute that is not connected to local gangs. Johnson was a Jamaican national working in Cayman in the construction sector.

The police reminded anyone who may be helping Davis that it is an offence to obstruct, mislead or act in such a way as to prevent the apprehension of a person who has committed an offence. If prosecuted, they could be liable on conviction to a fine of $5,000 or imprisonment for two years or both.