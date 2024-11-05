Paddle-boarder rescued four miles offshore

Paddle-boarder being picked up the CICG vessel (photo credit: RCIPS)

(CNS): A search and rescue operation off Cemetery Beach, West Bay, on Monday ended happily yesterday when a woman who was caught in a strong current while she was paddle-boarding was safely brought back to shore. Police said they received a report that two women had gone paddle-boarding, but one had been unable to make it back to shore. The RCIPS, including the helicopter, HSA, Fire Service, Cayman Islands Coast Guard and members of the public in private vessels all took part in the search.

The helicopter located the woman about four miles offshore and guided the CICG vessel to her. She was taken aboard the vessel without incident and taken back to shore, where she was checked out by EMS and found to be in good health.

“We would also like to express sincere gratitude to the members of the public, in particular, the crew of the Cayman Aggressor IV, who assisted in the search,” the RCIPS said following the rescue.

Police urged the public to take suitable precautions before heading out onto open water. People should always check the sea conditions and be aware of any marine warnings or advisories in place. It is also a good idea to wear high-visibility clothing in colours that contrast with the surrounding water, and carry a means of calling for help, like a mobile phone in a waterproof container.

As always, the number one priority when participating in any water-based activity should be staying safe and within your limits.