NRA still working on numerous traffic hot spots

(CNS) The National Roads Authority (NRA) has said with work underway to realign the intersection of Homestead Crescent and Shamrock Road to improve the sight distance for vehicles entering and exiting, a section of Homestead Crescent will be closed on Tuesday 3 December for essential paving works. The work also includes some minor changes to the Dominoes parking lot where spots along the road side will be shifted to make way for the new road layout.

Meanwhile, significant work is also continuing in and around the country’s major area of traffic trouble coming in and out of George Town. The CUC roundabout near King’s Sports Centre is being reshaped to improve traffic patterns and reduce congestion, officials said, with a project “designed to provide a smoother and safer experience for commuters, particularly during peak travel times.”

Alongside reshaping of the roundabout, delineators have been installed at the Linford Pierson-Bobby Thompson Way roundabout. This new feature aims to clarify lane usage and improve traffic flow, the NRA said.

Motorists exiting the Linford Pierson Highway should use the outer-most left lane if traveling to Fern Circle or proceeding straight across to Outpost Street. The middle lane is designated exclusively for traffic heading to the Bobby Thompson Way stoplight, while the inner-most lane is intended for vehicles either continuing toward the stoplight or reentering the Linford Pierson Highway.

The authority said the Linford Pierson Highway remains an active work zone as expansion efforts continue to widen the highway to three lanes in each direction. This is aimed at alleviating traffic congestion and to accommodate the island’s growing traffic demands. Drivers are urged to exercise caution, adhere to all posted signage and observe the 25mph speed limit when traveling through the area.

The NRA appreciates the public’s cooperation and patience as these essential updates are implemented. Drivers are urged to take care in all active work zones. Motorists are reminded to stay alert, abide by the speed limit and follow work zone signage if and when temporary diversions are made.

For the latest updates on roadworks and projects, please visit the NRA website at www.caymanroads.com.