New Brac school budget leapt from $24M to over $60M

Artist’s rendition of the new Brac high school (from the Full Business Case document)

(CNS): The government initially budgeted just $24 million for the proposed new Cayman Brac high school, but between the Strategic Business Case, which first justified the project, to the Full Business Case, which was leaked into the public domain this week, the price tag for the school has more than doubled. It also includes another $10.6 million for the accommodation block to house the private sector contractors that will build the school, taking the estimated budget to around $60.6 million.

The Full Business Case was approved by Cabinet on 15 October, according to a brief summary of the meeting released Wednesday. The government has tried to keep the business case documents under wraps and efforts by CNS to secure them through an FOI request failed. However, the document was leaked this week and circulated to the media.

It outlines the need for a new facility on Cayman Brac for high school students on the island. When the project was first considered in 2022, there were 163 students. It noted the poor state of repair of the existing Layman Scott High School, constructed in the late 1960s, its inadequate facilities, cramped conditions, poor light, lack of a gym, and non-compliance with disability legislation.

Following the completion of the OBC, which is still not in the public domain, it was decided that an accommodation block would be built to house workers for the project to increase interest from contractors and boost competition to build the school.

According to the decision of the steering committee, after the school is built, the accommodation block will be used to house visiting sports teams, as the intention is to promote sports tourism in Cayman Brac, an idea that has been floated for about the last decade.

The final report states that at the OBC stage, the government decided to build an entirely new school and gym on the Bluff, even though its planned location is next to the existing new sports facilities. At the OBC stage, the choice was between improving and expanding the existing school, constructing a new school on the existing Cayman Brac Sports Complex site, and building a new school and gym next to the existing Cayman Brac Sports Complex site.

The document identifies a long list of problems associated with the existing high school, justifying the need for a new one. But it is not clear why the other two options — redeveloping the school on-site or building a school on the sports complex site — were rejected.

“The affordability envelope approved by Cabinet at the OBC stage for the overall project was $60.6m, $50m for the School and Gym plus $10.6m for the Accommodation Block and optimism bias. This figure is inclusive of FF&E, consultants’ fees and inflation but not IT equipment,” the report states. “In principle, the design brief for the Project presented in this FBC has not deviated materially from the OBC design brief. There have, however, been some changes as the design brief has evolved.”

It was at that stage that the price tag jumped from $24 million to $60.6 million for the overall project. According to the document, the preferred bidders are McAlpine Ltd and Arch & Godfrey in a joint venture.

While there are few details in this report about the leap in costs, it notes that during a series of value engineering workshops with members of the Steering Committee and the multi-disciplinary consultant team, a number of changes were incorporated in order to reduce costs and pursue value for money.