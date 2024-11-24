MP’s swim-hole poses serious threat to marine ecosystem

Turtle dines on sea grass in local waters – Photo by Andrew McLachlan

(CNS): Sports Minister and East End MP Isaac Rankine isn’t taking the advice of the department of environment to reduce a proposed swim hole in his constituency and is hoping to steer a costal works license application through Cabinet to dredge more than 12,000 square feet of seagrass. The application relates to an area of Marine Park which has naturally, rewilded at a time when other places around the world are spending considerable sums of cash to restore essential seagrass meadows.

But the minister described this as turtle grass “taking over” misunderstanding the vital role it plays in the marine eco-system.

Local environmental activists Sustainable Cayman are urging the minister to think again about this onslaught on the natural environment that could have very serious consequences for the marine and coastal areas around Colliers. In a press statement the local conservation activists pointed out a catalogue of reasons why dredging this whole would be unsustainable and serious danger to the marine environment.

“The Cayman Islands is not seeing the value of its own and is looking to remove a significant area of this critical species for recreation purposes,” a spokesperson for the local advocacy group has stated. “The presence of seagrass beds significantly prevents beach erosion, supports biodiversity, and protects us during hurricanes symbiotically with the barrier coral reef. The ability to swim and fish there today is because the ‘turtle grass’ blades slow wave action, prevent deadly rip currents, support wildlife, and heavily contribute to visibility.”

But dredging the area and removing the seagrass which naturally offers benefits to the marine environment to create a swim hole would have the adverse effect.

The Department of Environment in its review of the proposed recreational project has warned of potential sand erosion and recommended that the proposed swim hole be reduced in size, both in width and depth. But contrary to that advice Rankine has opted not to revise the size of the dredge area. According to the application the hole would be 200 feet by 60 feet with a depth of up to four feet.

“We must respect the advice of our environmental scientists and, at the very least, implore Cabinet to follow the recommendations of the DoE should they decide to dredge,” the activists have stated though they believe that there is no real justification for the destructive project all let alone the size of the current proposal.

“While the intention may be to enhance this community beach, the environmental and community risks far outweigh the potential benefits, and this action could have devastating consequences for the fragile ecosystems in the area. The East End coastline is home to diverse marine habitats, including coral reefs and seagrass beds that support essential marine species populations that are highly sensitive to man-made impacts, and which form the backbone of Cayman’s cultural heritage and contribute to our economy,” Sustainable Cayman has said.

Seagrass is a highly unappreciated yet significantly important species that is critical to the survival of many living things and the economy, from the local turtle population to the diving industry.

“Seagrass, similar to terrestrial grass, has intricate root systems that hold soil and sediment in place. Removal through dredging would cause sediment pollution that could smother nearby coral reefs, not only impacting local habitats but also accelerating the overall decline in marine life upon which our islands depend. Dredging any seagrass severely disrupts these ecosystems, risking irreparable harm to the marine life that sustains our community, environment, and economy,” the Sustainable spokesperson said

With the continued erosion of Seven Mile Beach because of poorly placed infrastructure that has changed the shoreline is a clear lesson that to preserve what remains of the natural beauty of our shoreline means not erecting man-made structures on the beach or too close to the water and not to dredge the marine environment so as to undermine its natural ability to protect coastal areas.

Previous instances of seagrass removal such as on Bodden Town public beach which resulted in over 40 feet of beach being lost to erosion are further lessons for our political leaders but their understanding of sustainable practices when it comes to the need to protect both terrestrial and marine environments remains severely lacking.

Politicians continue to criticise the DoE team despite their expertise and well founded advice and are not learning from our past where seagrass removal has resulted in negative outcome.

“Attempting to artificially recreate the swim hole dismisses the natural shifts in our coastline, ignoring the importance of allowing nature to shape these areas,” Sustainable said. “Coastal dynamics are continuously shaped by tides, storms, and natural events, and human interference through dredging often has negative impacts, such as increased coastal erosion and the loss of valuable habitats.”

The activists remain deeply concerned about the risks the elected arm of government is willing to support by altering natural landscapes in the absence of any comprehensive view of the long-term impacts on the coastline.

“The proposed dredging not only poses environmental risks but also threatens the livelihoods of those who depend on the health of East End’s marine environment,” the conservations pointed out. “Fisherfolk, diving and watersports operators rely on the preservation of these natural ecosystems, and any damage to the environment results in economic loss for local communities. East End is known for its natural beauty and undisturbed coastlines, and altering this for an artificially created swim hole could reduce the area’s appeal to visitors who seek out authentic, natural experiences, as well as residents reconnecting to their cultural traditions.”

The area where the project is proposed is a historical and cultural site for many in the community, serving as a symbol of the nation’s relationship with its natural environment. Urging the Government to consider alternative, non-invasive ways to enjoy and celebrate the natural heritage of East End without harmful dredging practices, Sutainable Cayman said Cayman’s environment can no longer afford to allow poor ad-hoc decisions that prioritise short-term objectives over the long-term health and resilience of our natural world.