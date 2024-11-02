MPs resigned over school, dump and beach erosion

(L-R) Sabrina Turner, Andre Ebanks, Kathy Ebanks-Wilks and Heather Bodden at Thursday’s press conference

(CNS): André Ebanks, Kathy Ebanks-Wilks, Sabrina Turner and Heather Bodden have all circulated the same talking points on social media about why they resigned from the UPM government this week, with the dump, the cost of the Cayman Brac school and conservation all on the list. On Friday evening, the four MPs posted a notice saying they had resigned because of too many differences on urgent matters of national importance.

They said that despite resigning from their official posts and the government bench, they remained MPs and would continue to represent their constituents.

In what is emerging as a coordinated campaign to create a new political group, the four all said a lack of transparency in major financial transactions such as ReGen was the motivation for their departure. While the government was in talks to withdraw from the controversial and costly dump deal with Dart, CNS understands that some members of the UPM had been talking separately about reviving the deal, though no one from Cabinet has yet commented on that issue.

The breakaway group also noted a lack of urgency in dealing with beach erosion, which has become a major point of concern across the country. The over-development of Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman’s most famous attraction, has led to a rapid increase in the loss of sand and the erosion of structures, which has shocked the community.

They also pointed to the disagreements within the government over amendments to the National Conservation Act. Planning Minister Jay Ebanks, Labour Minister Dwayne Seymour and McKeeva Bush MP have all been vocal critics of this important but already weak legislation and had been pressing to virtually gut the law.

Ebanks-Wilks, the climate minister before she resigned from the UPM Cabinet, had refused to make the changes to that legislation, given its importance to preserving the country’s natural resources.

The breakaway group also noted the high cost of the proposed new Cayman Brac high school, saying there was resistance among government’s inner circle to reasonable discussions about the escalating costs of the project, which was budgeted at around $52 million. Finally, the four stated that there was a “lack of courage” to consider the long-awaited Sexual Harassment Bill.