MPs resigned over school, dump and beach erosion
(CNS): André Ebanks, Kathy Ebanks-Wilks, Sabrina Turner and Heather Bodden have all circulated the same talking points on social media about why they resigned from the UPM government this week, with the dump, the cost of the Cayman Brac school and conservation all on the list. On Friday evening, the four MPs posted a notice saying they had resigned because of too many differences on urgent matters of national importance.
They said that despite resigning from their official posts and the government bench, they remained MPs and would continue to represent their constituents.
In what is emerging as a coordinated campaign to create a new political group, the four all said a lack of transparency in major financial transactions such as ReGen was the motivation for their departure. While the government was in talks to withdraw from the controversial and costly dump deal with Dart, CNS understands that some members of the UPM had been talking separately about reviving the deal, though no one from Cabinet has yet commented on that issue.
The breakaway group also noted a lack of urgency in dealing with beach erosion, which has become a major point of concern across the country. The over-development of Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman’s most famous attraction, has led to a rapid increase in the loss of sand and the erosion of structures, which has shocked the community.
They also pointed to the disagreements within the government over amendments to the National Conservation Act. Planning Minister Jay Ebanks, Labour Minister Dwayne Seymour and McKeeva Bush MP have all been vocal critics of this important but already weak legislation and had been pressing to virtually gut the law.
Ebanks-Wilks, the climate minister before she resigned from the UPM Cabinet, had refused to make the changes to that legislation, given its importance to preserving the country’s natural resources.
The breakaway group also noted the high cost of the proposed new Cayman Brac high school, saying there was resistance among government’s inner circle to reasonable discussions about the escalating costs of the project, which was budgeted at around $52 million. Finally, the four stated that there was a “lack of courage” to consider the long-awaited Sexual Harassment Bill.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Politics
All politicians are criminals.
Trust? What trust?
The former minister for district administration and planning may be subject to an Anti-Corruption Committee (ACC) investigation after the auditor general raised concerns again about her use of public money on Cayman Brac. In his latest report, Alastair Swarbrick pointed to what could be a “breach of trust” by Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who is currently the speaker of the House, over her direction to purchase a plot of land in her constituency.
https://caymannewsservice.com/2015/07/speaker-may-face-acc-probe/
Former Cayman Islands Minister of District Administration, Works, Lands and Agriculture Juliana O’Connor-Connolly “directed” in 2012 that government funds should be used to buy a $125,000 property on Cayman Brac, the auditor general’s office reported Thursday.
https://www.caymancompass.com/2015/07/24/auditor-general-report-political-direction-used-in-land-purchases/
Despite the decline in government revenue and the additional strain on the public purse in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, government has found [‼️] almost CI$788,000 more for Cayman’s sports associations in a budget reshuffle. Many sports, from athletics to volleyball, will now get $150,000 per year, which is a massive boost for some. Sports Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly also revealed that the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) will be getting the cash, too.
https://caymannewsservice.com/2020/12/ci%C2%BEm-found-to-fund-sports-including-cifa/
And yet, to date, neither Ms. O’Connor-Connolly nor her chief officer Kearney Gomez has been called before Mr. McTaggart’s committee to explain these expenditures.
Why not?”
https://www.caymancompass.com/2015/01/22/PAC-must-be-held-to-account/
no explanations were given about the massive write-offs of travel advances that were never reconciled and said to have been incurred by a senior official in that ministry. Nor was any light shone on why O’Connor-Connolly spent significant sums on hotel accommodation for herself and her former executive aide in her own constituency of Cayman Brac, even though she had a home on the island.
https://caymannewsservice.com/2015/01/speaker-and-ex-co-escape-pac-scrutiny/
JOCC takes $1M in aid and cash to islands hit by Beryl
https://caymannewsservice.com/2024/07/jocc-takes-1m-in-aid-and-cash-to-islands-hit-by-beryl/
$52 million for a school for what, 150?, pupils? Madness. But what it really is, is $52 million for a monument to You Know Who. Btw, is it my imagination or don’t they have an Olympic size swimming pool and an international track on the Brac? Maybe I got that wrong, maybe there was just talk about it.
What have 3 of these 4 done to fix it?
Only one of these 4 has been doing anything seemingly useful for the Islands. The others just jump around political party, suiting themself when they hear the song ending.
Andre has also essentically screwed himself here. He either joins PPM or sits as idependent and can do nothing. PPM hardly likely to give him any significant leadership and are the same old party as they were before.