MPs have common vision, policy platform for 2025
(CNS): André Ebanks, Katherine Ebanks Wilks, Sabrina Turner and Heather Bodden have already agreed on a common policy platform and vision on which they will stand together in next year’s election. The four MPs, who announced their resignation from the UPM government last month, have said they have plans to talk with others about joining their political group. However, they said that at this stage, no formal commitments have been made to join with any existing or potential contenders for 2025.
The four MPs said they resigned because their position had become untenable due to an accumulation of issues, particularly McKeeva Bush’s behaviour, as well as policy decisions by the Cabinet that they could not support, such as changes to the National Conservation Act.
Their departure has left a minority UPM administration set to limp on until April when it is likely the 2025 general election will take place as the opposition PPM declined the offer made by Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly for them to form a new coalition with the offer of three cabinet seats.
Despite their deep criticisms of this administration, the PPM members were not averse to joining forces but were seeking to take over the premiership, which it seems O’Connor-Connolly was not prepared to relinquish.
The four breakaway MPs have formed the first group to announce their plans to fight the election on the same platform other than the PPM, the Cayman Islands’ only official political party.
All four told the press they had a shared vision for leadership. Ebanks said they were committed to building a group of principled leaders committed to good governance and professionalism. He extended an invitation to people to talk with the group about joining, be it to run as an elected member or contribute expertise or groundwork.
“We are intent on building a grouping to take this country forward in a manner… to achieve its full greatness,” Ebanks said. “The country deserves and needs a change.”
He said that the four of them were now looking to form a stronger team by discussing policy issues with others who might be planning on running. “We are interested in talking to other parties, groups and potential teams to assess whether they align with their core values,” he said.
Ebanks said the country deserves culture, values, and professionalism and that they are important elements in finding the right alignments. “We will now take the time to organise our thoughts into top priorities.”
Ebanks said their resignations had been due to “executive malfunctioning”, which could easily be corrected with principled leaders that the people choose. He said that democratic principles prevail, the Cayman Islands is a country of laws and the people should have the opportunity to choose and course correct.
“Our aspiration is to build an organisation… the country deserves solid organisation, coordination and a shared vision to take the country forward to its true heights,” Ebanks added. Implying that a coalition of disparate views has not worked, he stressed that he and his three colleagues all shared the same values, principles and a strong policy platform.
While rumours have been circulating for months about people who might be planning to run for office, including a number of groups, so far, no one outside parliament has actually publicly declared their intentions, and several MPs have claimed they are not running.
Category: 2025 General Elections, Elections, Politics
The forest was shrinking, but the trees kept voting for the Axe, for the Axe was clever and convinced the Trees that because his handle was made of wood, he was one of them.
Cayman politics have slipped even further from grace. A bunch a independent groups vying for power and horse trading for ministerial post. Its disgusting to be honest. They should all be replaced and let a new lot fight it out royal rumble style. Heaven knows it cant get much worst than this……who knows nothing would surprise me. Just know Caymanians they are taking you for the complete pissss.
LTD Da Unboozler
the old saying is true, when you hire clowns, expect a circus.
Andre with all due respect having 4 people that share principles is not the solution. It is a start but small groups and independents have proven that this scenario never works. Wayne had a trio on his initial platform while many of the independents were working on all sides and talking out of both sides of their collective mouths.
The 4 of you have been working with the same ministers for over 3 years now and are only now speaking up? The budget was approved last December that included the new high school and only now you are against the spending?
To make your story plausible why don’t you come right out and share the “big ticket items” that were a problem cause it sounds like more than just the school.
Like it or not the PPM is the only registered party. They made a mistake getting Sabrina, Isaac and Jay to agree to form the government with them and we all know how that backfired.
PPM if you are reading this then please do not allow any so called independents to campaign with you. If they do not become a PPM member then they can campaign on their own.
I’d have to agree. Like Andre a lot but he needs to either start a party or join one. Bouncing from one ad hoc group of randos to another isn’t going to do anything for his prospects… or the country’s.
They are the only registered party. And? That does not complete the voters to elect them again. The PPM’s mistakes date back to when they introduced the PR point system and made owning property the #1 requirement. That single decision triggered the outrageous increase in real estate prices that has made it near mpossible for Caymanians to buy a home. They may be the only party registered, but they are not invited to the party.
Blah blah blah.
The other guys are mean.
Good. Common vision is what we need. PACT didn’t have it. UPM didn’t/doesn’t have it. Like it or not, PPM has a damn platform.
A government of independents will always have problems if they don’t subscribe to some shared vision and goals.
and btw just shouting “Caymanians First” doesn’t count as a vision. That’s too vague and poorly defined.
chuh…that platform is so termite infested it cant be repaired
their common vision: get re-elected,collect fat salary and then qualify for fat mla pension for rest of their lives.
Like all the others who still remain.
Andre looking like his lunch order was messed up. Kathy looking at it wishing she had ordered that instead, maybe they can trade. Sabrina and Heather satisfied with whatever their lunch order was.
You are toast as PPM & UPM/Bush are now joined with Dart backing so you better get going before the hammer falls.
We love Honorable Bush as he always takes great care of us. We want you as are Premier Big Daddy!
With the utmost respect: I would vote for Mr. Ebanks and Ms. Wilks, and encourage similarly qualified fellow Caymanians to run for public office. I propose we identify the four/six issues that cause our biggest national problems and focus entirely on fixing them over the next term. Realistically, no set of MPs can fix in one term, all that previous administrations messed up since 2005. It is simply not humanly (or financially) possible.
No MP can fix things in one term, but these four have helped make things much worse. They could have jumped ship at any point or voted for no confidence in the Government almost a year ago. They did neither. Now they jump ship at the last minute. I say it is too little, too late. I don’t trust them at all.
Just sayin
Who are the MPs that have declared they are not running?
“All four told the press they had a shared vision for leadership. Ebanks said they were committed to building a group of principled leaders committed to good governance and professionalism. He extended an invitation to people to talk with the group about joining, be it to run as an elected member or contribute expertise or groundwork.”
CNS, any guidance on how one can get in contact with Andre in this?
CNS: You could message him on FB.
Contact the WBS office.
My family votes are with you Andre provided that Saunders Seymour Bush Jay and Kenneth are not in your group.
Stick with “Principled and Professional” and we’re with you.
Fed up with uneducated unemployables representing us.
Principled and Professional comes second to educated in my books, not all in this group has that!
These MPs now have the benefit of experience with our political system and it is admirable that they have taken the decision to uphold constitutional values and support hard working civil servants.
I invite the old timers, hanger ons and failures to hang up their hats…please!
What they are really intent on is retaining their positions in Govt so they can continue to collect their overblown salaries and expenses at the cost of the taxpayer.
There may be substance to this. After all they all get way too much pay and perks as it is. But these four and WP are far less guilty of that than all 14 other greedy fat pigs who hog the trough and milk the public in perpetuity. Those 14 are a complete waste of space and need to go.
How convenient!!!
Lets make the Government look bad by resigning and telling everyone what Trolls they are and then we will announce our coming together on a common platform.
Next step we will announce Wayne has joined us.
Then the Boss move will be we all join Dan Scotts Party.
It will look completely natural trust me, we got them fooled!!
Good work on the PR Mrs Mox-Bush
laughable stuff….from a bunch of incompetent snakes who are trying to jump ship at last minute to try and save face
The incompetent snakes are still on the ship!
Andre is more competent and honourable than all 18 other MPs. You sound bitter like you’re Mac or JuJu. Try hush.
Intent on dredging the North Sound.
I’d rather that than the cruise ship pier, the school of opulence, the EW Arterial and the Breakers cargo port.