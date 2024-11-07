MPs have common vision, policy platform for 2025

(L-R) Sabrina Turner, André Ebanks, Kathy Ebanks-Wilks and Heather Bodden

(CNS): André Ebanks, Katherine Ebanks Wilks, Sabrina Turner and Heather Bodden have already agreed on a common policy platform and vision on which they will stand together in next year’s election. The four MPs, who announced their resignation from the UPM government last month, have said they have plans to talk with others about joining their political group. However, they said that at this stage, no formal commitments have been made to join with any existing or potential contenders for 2025.

The four MPs said they resigned because their position had become untenable due to an accumulation of issues, particularly McKeeva Bush’s behaviour, as well as policy decisions by the Cabinet that they could not support, such as changes to the National Conservation Act.

Their departure has left a minority UPM administration set to limp on until April when it is likely the 2025 general election will take place as the opposition PPM declined the offer made by Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly for them to form a new coalition with the offer of three cabinet seats.

Despite their deep criticisms of this administration, the PPM members were not averse to joining forces but were seeking to take over the premiership, which it seems O’Connor-Connolly was not prepared to relinquish.

The four breakaway MPs have formed the first group to announce their plans to fight the election on the same platform other than the PPM, the Cayman Islands’ only official political party.

All four told the press they had a shared vision for leadership. Ebanks said they were committed to building a group of principled leaders committed to good governance and professionalism. He extended an invitation to people to talk with the group about joining, be it to run as an elected member or contribute expertise or groundwork.

“We are intent on building a grouping to take this country forward in a manner… to achieve its full greatness,” Ebanks said. “The country deserves and needs a change.”

He said that the four of them were now looking to form a stronger team by discussing policy issues with others who might be planning on running. “We are interested in talking to other parties, groups and potential teams to assess whether they align with their core values,” he said.

Ebanks said the country deserves culture, values, and professionalism and that they are important elements in finding the right alignments. “We will now take the time to organise our thoughts into top priorities.”

Ebanks said their resignations had been due to “executive malfunctioning”, which could easily be corrected with principled leaders that the people choose. He said that democratic principles prevail, the Cayman Islands is a country of laws and the people should have the opportunity to choose and course correct.

“Our aspiration is to build an organisation… the country deserves solid organisation, coordination and a shared vision to take the country forward to its true heights,” Ebanks added. Implying that a coalition of disparate views has not worked, he stressed that he and his three colleagues all shared the same values, principles and a strong policy platform.

While rumours have been circulating for months about people who might be planning to run for office, including a number of groups, so far, no one outside parliament has actually publicly declared their intentions, and several MPs have claimed they are not running.