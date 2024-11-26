Motorbike rider seriously hurt in ‘dangerous’ crash

(CNS): A motorbike rider was taken to hospital on Sunday night with life threatening injuries after he collided with a car on Shedden Road, George Town at around 10pm and the driver of the car has been arrested for DUI.

Police on patrol in the area spotted the motorcyclist riding dangerously hear Printers Way when he collided with the other vehicle and was thrown from the bike sustaining serious injuries.

The officer on the scene called 911 and rendered immediate first aid to the rider as they waited for the ambulance when he was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old male driver from George Town who was in the car hit by the bike was not hurt but he was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, along with other driving-related offenses. He has since been bailed while the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit conducts further investigations.

This was the second serious collision in the capital this past Sunday after another man was rushed to hospital in a critical condition following a smash near Goring Avenue at around lunchtime.