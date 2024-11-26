Man who buried child alive escapes from mental health ward

(CNS): Travis Webb (left) who has been held at the George Town Hospital Mental Ward for several years on an open ended court order has escaped. Webb (32) who suffers from severe mental health problems was the first person in Cayman found not guilty of a very serious crime based on an insanity defence. In 2018 Webb buried his three year old child in the family yard in a shallow grave during a psychotic episode. The child was found distressed and struggling to breathe but the emergency services were able to save his life.

Webb was arrested and charged with attempted murder but was found not guilt by reason of insanity. He was held in prison for several years before he was moved to the hospital to a small room designed to hold people for temporary periods during times of acute mental health issues. But Travis has been held in the hospital room since 2020.where he is currently indefinitely detained under the mental health act and by order of the court.

In a press release, Tuesday the RCIPS asked the community for help tracking down Webb who they said remains “unpredictable, and display unstable behaviour.” Having escaped on Monday morning, the police said that family members have been informed and officer have been actively searching for him since being notified of the escape.

Webb is described as being of slim build, with dark complexion, and brown eyes. He currently has short dark hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a white marina, blue sports pants, and red and white trainers, and was carrying a bag. Police have reason to believe he spent the night in George Town, but is now claiming to have employment in East End.

Members of the public are encouraged not to harbour Webb, but to call 911 immediately if he is seen, or if his whereabouts are known, for his own and the communities safety. Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted to Cayman Crime Stoppers.