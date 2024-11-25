Man in critical condition after Sunday lunchtime smash
(CNS): A local man is in hospital with serious, life-threatening-injuries following a crash in George Town around noon on Sunday between two vehicles. Police said officers on foot patrol were alerted about the collision by members of the public which happened at the junction of Goring Avenue and Walkers Road. The officers called 911 and with the help of an off duty nurse and members of the public rescued the drivers from their cars. They immediately began working on the man who became unresponsive.
When the EMS arrived the man and a woman from the second vehicle were taken to hospital. While the man remains in a critical condition, the woman had sustained what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries but is still being treated at the hospital.
The collision is being investigated by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit but no details of the type of cars involved, the direction of travel or any indication of how the smash occurred have been released by the RCIPS. Unconfirmed reports across social media suggest however, that the driver, a George Town man had a heart attack at the time of the crash.
The RCIPS thanked the public and the emergency workers who assisted with the collision, including the nurse who assisted the police with CPR until the arrival of the ambulance.
Category: Local News
I saw a matte black Suzuki SUV, an old thing from the 90s. Exhaust hanging off, wheels all pointing in different directions, no tail lights (being driven at night), and being driven by an imbecile who couldn’t keep it in one lane.
How is this able to happen? it’s not even unusual, is my point. Ergo, stupid accidents like this happen every day.
For the 1200000000 time, start setting speed traps on the bypass from kings roundabout until the new roundabout from 6am and you’ll get hundreds of dangerous drivers a month.
Of course, we know, and the RCIPS freely admit that public alerts are necessary because they are nowhere near the main thoroughfares on Sunday “track sport” days, let alone on routine patrol in expectation and dissuasion of this ritual behavior. Yesterday, we had to take evasive actions to avoid two serious collisions from street racers, on a single 15 minute, 5 mi drive to the airport. One car squealed across three lanes and five cars to “win their sprint heat” to the Camana Bay Roundabout. We don’t need this.