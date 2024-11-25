Man in critical condition after Sunday lunchtime smash

(CNS): A local man is in hospital with serious, life-threatening-injuries following a crash in George Town around noon on Sunday between two vehicles. Police said officers on foot patrol were alerted about the collision by members of the public which happened at the junction of Goring Avenue and Walkers Road. The officers called 911 and with the help of an off duty nurse and members of the public rescued the drivers from their cars. They immediately began working on the man who became unresponsive.

When the EMS arrived the man and a woman from the second vehicle were taken to hospital. While the man remains in a critical condition, the woman had sustained what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries but is still being treated at the hospital.

The collision is being investigated by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit but no details of the type of cars involved, the direction of travel or any indication of how the smash occurred have been released by the RCIPS. Unconfirmed reports across social media suggest however, that the driver, a George Town man had a heart attack at the time of the crash.

The RCIPS thanked the public and the emergency workers who assisted with the collision, including the nurse who assisted the police with CPR until the arrival of the ambulance.