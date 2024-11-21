Hotel construction site under investigation by WORC

(CNS): Following what is understood to be the robbery of the cash destined to pay workers at a hotel construction site on the West Bay Road, Monday and the subsequent on-site workers protest, Tuesday, officials have now confirmed that the site is now part of a WORC and labour department investigation. CNS understands that the men were paid around 70% of their wages late Tuesday and were back at work Wednesday but the situation at the site is far from resolved.

Workforce Opportunities & Residency Cayman (WORC) confirmed investigations are ongoing at the jobsite after it received information regarding allegations of employees and employers working outside of the terms and conditions of their work permits.

“This matter will be given the highest priority as WORC’s Compliance & Enforcement Officers continue with investigations,” a spokesperson for WORC stated in a brief response to our inquiries.

Meanwhile, the Department of Labour and Pensions also said it was aware of workers concerns at the same site and can confirmed that they are also conducting investigations These were initiated as a result of spot checks initiated by DLP last month.

DLP assists in matters relating to the Labour Act and the National Pensions Act and said people should visit the office on the 2nd floor of Midtown Plaza to get help relating to their benefits or to make a complaint. People can also call the confidential hot line at (345) 945 3073, email DLP@gov.ky or visit gov.ky/dlp. Anonymous complaints can be made by visiting worc.ky and go to About Us then to the Complaints page or email worccomplaints@gov.ky