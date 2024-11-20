Hotel construction site $300k payroll robbed at gunpoint

Protest at Grand Hyatt site after payroll robbery

(CNS): Dozens of workers employed at the Grand Hyatt construction site in George Town protested on Tuesday because the contractor was unable to pay them after robbers allegedly stole $300,000 in an armed heist of the payroll on Monday. However, the construction workers, many of whom are permit holders, were complaining about problems getting paid even before the alleged theft of this month’s payroll.

CNS learned from another member of the construction sector familiar with the situation that the angry workers were also complaining about other labour infractions, including unpaid pensions and health insurance, and even, on occasion, a failure to supply drinking water on the site.

A release from the RCIPS, which CNS was able to confirm is connected to the payroll robbery, states that the money was taken shortly after 3:50pm on Monday in the parking lot of 454 Commercial Centre on Eastern Avenue.

A man was held up by three masked men, one of whom was armed with a gun. The police said they took a cell phone and a large quantity of money, which CNS understands was $300,000 for the payroll at the construction site.

The robbers then fled the scene in a Honda CR-V, travelling along Eastern Avenue. No shots were fired, and no one was injured during the incident. Police conducted an immediate search and recovered the cell phone. During a subsequent search, the suspected vehicle was located. Both the cell phone and vehicle are in the custody of the police. However, the suspects remain at large.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the robbery is asked to call 911 or George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.

CNS has also contacted the Ministry of Labour for comment regarding the workers’ protest, which saw the hotel project grind to a halt for the day, and the allegations of labour law infractions. We are awaiting a response.