‘High-value transaction’ was trigger for resignations
(CNS): Answering questions about why he and three other members of government resigned from the UPM on Thursday, André Ebanks wouldn’t say what specific thing triggered their departure and suggested it was the “totality of events” over the last few months. It has been clear for some time that ousting Wayne Panton from the position of premier in October last year did little to prevent disagreements and policy differences among the ranks of the UPM — something McKeeva Bush confirmed last week when he attacked Turner and called the government a mess.
Answering questions from CNS, Ebanks wouldn’t be drawn on specifics but indicated that during what was understood to be a caucus meeting on Wednesday evening, a particular issue was raised related to a high-value transaction.
“It is a totality of events and accounts taken together that have created an untenable state of affairs,” he said. “A moment of clarity came last night where a mode of operation in relation to a particular transaction is not, in our estimation, the way that an executive should conduct itself in handling high-value transactions.”
Ebanks declined to confirm that issues surrounding the re-opening of the dump talks with Dart or arguments in Cabinet over amendments to the conservation legislation were the triggers, but implied that all of those issues were part of the totality. He would not say what the “high-value transaction” was or what he meant by the “mode of operation”, but said that the four MPs would talk more about the issue in the coming days.
While most of the remaining members of government, including the premier, remained silent on Thursday, Kenneth Bryan posted on social media that the resignations were very unfortunate and had come as a surprise to him. He said he was limited in what he could say as he assessed the situation to determine the best steps forward.
“I understand that this news may cause concern and worry among many of you. Please rest assured that I am committed to keeping you updated. As soon as I have more information, I will share it with you promptly. My priority is to ensure that any actions taken are in the best interest of the people of George Town Central,” Bryan stated on the constituency’s social media.
McKeeva Bush was more candid in a message exchange with CNS, as he pointed to what had been some specific areas of disagreement among the caucus and his own concerns. Bush said the main points of contention were his plans to move a censure motion in relation to a bridge loan that Wayne Panton had made with Sabrina Turner, the cruise pier project, and amending the conservation law.
Bush said the remaining UPM members were in favour of certain changes to the conservation law that were not supported by the members who resigned, who were trying to stop these things from happening by pushing for an early election.
However, he made no comment on what he believes the UPM will do now or the likelihood of them joining forces with the PPM to form a new coalition government to take the administration through to the general elections.
Category: Politics
no bid contract on the outer islands high school.
Listening to people calling in to Radio Cayman it’s scary that voters don’t understand a F’ing thing. These people are the fools that keep putting donkeys into the LA and then complaining that Cayman is going to the dogs.
What is the difference between the Boy Scouts and the Caymanian government ?
The Boy Scouts have adult leadership
Andre Ebanks worked extremely extremely hard to get Cayman off the FATF grey list, restoring some certainty in the #1 contributor to the government coffers and the #1 employer and economic sector in the Cayman Islands. He worked for 2 years on this and now we have a seat at the table. We now have one of the FIRST EVER guest memberships.
He has been all around the world promoting our financial services which keeps the lights on and food on the table. Tourism is not the second pillar, it supports very little.
This is after PPM bungled the whole thing and got us on the list in the first place.
Andre has launched social bills to protect young people, old people, adopted children and more. He has overhauled our social protection schemes so that HOPEFULLY the people who need assistance will get it and the people who do not will not.
He is actually proposing LAWS which is what government is supports to be doing.
He is looking after everyone. So if he thinks he needed to resign, then he did to resign. The remaining Caucus members have NOT been working in the best interest of the country because if they had, then the Breakaway Four would not have had to quit.
I agree with most. I will respectfully disagree that PPM resulted in putting Cayman on the Grey List. All Caribbean territories including Jamaica are off the Grey List. The whole region has been de-risked for monetary and political reasons.
Well Bernie getting financial affairs now so we should be all good.
“Bush said the remaining UPM members were in favour of certain changes to the conservation law that were not supported by the members who resigned, who were trying to stop these things from happening by pushing for an early election.”
This says it all.
Will this affect the amount of gifts politicians will be handing out this Christmas?
Bush trying to act as if he has the moral authority or integrity to censure anyone is the peak of comedy
A clown of a man, who will hopefully soon be laughed out of office
Determine the best steps forward ? For you KB. Undoubtedly.
Presumably he is talking about the cruise dock.
And $160 Million new prison they’re keeping quiet about plus over $8Million in fees alone.
Specifically, CHEC.
Likely not the full list:
– est $660 mln CIAA 2041 Master Plan
– Go East East-West Arterial Road
– Go to the airport connector Road
– Go East Dart Dump to Bodden Town District
– Go East Dart Quarry Cargo Port
– Go Kenny GT FCCA Cruise Port
– Dart WTE CUC fiasco rehash
– Dart North Sound dredge for Dart’s Marina hotel
– Dart North Sound dredge to Dart’s Ritz Carlton
– Brac Zeus Dredge for Marina restaurant
– Brac School in the middle of nowhere
– Little Cayman stilt hotel rehash
– oh, and still missing $2 billion in healthcare and pensions liabilities that the FCO is probably knocking about
The only one’s dredging the North Sound are Heather Bodden and family.
The two members that commented (Bryan and Bush) are without doubt the reason for the continuing sh*t show.
#legalizecommonsense
The public should have access to the Minutes of these business Meetings. There shouldn’t be any private caucus expectations when it comes to our governance.
Especially when it comes to high value transactions on the public purse.
I disagree. There is no magic in the word “Caucus”: it is just a politicians’ self-important term for a private meeting where all kinds of views can be aired, with a hopeful view (unlikely with this bunch of cretins) of reaching consensus and thus formulating policy. It’s right that those discussions aren’t made public.
What “cruise pier project”? No such project is defined, RFPed, business cased, enviroed, let alone approved. The stewards of Cayman’s finances should never be offering to pay for boondoggles, with our money, even if those boxes were checked – and they aren’t.
“A moment of clarity came last night where a mode of operation in relation to a particular transaction is not, in our estimation, the way that an executive should conduct itself in handling high-value transactions.”
So they saw blatant corruption and jumped ship? Am I interpreting that correctly? Don’t blame them if true.
Yes but why didn’t this same group support Wayne Panton last year? The recent events have been ongoing during their tenure in office.
Sorry I am not buying this as a totality reason.
So they decided to “run away” instead to stand and demand resignations from the corrupted Cabinet members? Please make sense!!!
Quickest way to bring an end to the madness and hopefully expose them for what they are. Why prolong the agony any further?
Hard to demand resignations when you are in the minority. – But agree they would be better served by speaking plainer.
Demanding resignations does nothing if the demands are ignored. Collapsing the government stops the alleged corrupted members from passing legislation that, if you believe the resigning members, was hazardous for the country.
You think anyone can demand the resignation of Mr Bush and he would listen? Why don’t you make sense?
No, they are standing up for what is right and what they believe is right, and what they believe is right for the Island, even though it looks bad on them for “quitting”. Sometimes you have to do what you feel is right and move away from a bad situation.
Kenny G is surprised?? He’s probably one of the main reasons they jumped ship.
bush on radio talking so much shi….t. started everything off how he was wrongly charged for beating a woman. says he was attacked by two women and the video shows that….. cant make this up
trumpesqe…
I hate this wishy washy hand wringing garbage, If the incident was important enough to trigger 4 resignations its important enough to inform the voting public directly and clearly.
Stop pontificating and make statement, what was the specific event, what was the transaction, who were involved.
The boys club are mansplaining and dismissing the input from the women of equivalent rank, for starters. They are determined to bypass the required phases of approval on major projects and spending. Do you need more?
you obviously don’t recognize Julianna (the premier) as a woman. Who exactly is the boys club?
Yes I do need more, make it clear what was said, by who and when.
make a clear and concise statement, its what you should want as well.
Call it whatever you want but someone has to break it down for the women of the group.
Exactly. This was a move to re-join Wayne. Why don’t they just say that?