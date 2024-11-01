‘High-value transaction’ was trigger for resignations

André Ebanks at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): Answering questions about why he and three other members of government resigned from the UPM on Thursday, André Ebanks wouldn’t say what specific thing triggered their departure and suggested it was the “totality of events” over the last few months. It has been clear for some time that ousting Wayne Panton from the position of premier in October last year did little to prevent disagreements and policy differences among the ranks of the UPM — something McKeeva Bush confirmed last week when he attacked Turner and called the government a mess.

Answering questions from CNS, Ebanks wouldn’t be drawn on specifics but indicated that during what was understood to be a caucus meeting on Wednesday evening, a particular issue was raised related to a high-value transaction.

“It is a totality of events and accounts taken together that have created an untenable state of affairs,” he said. “A moment of clarity came last night where a mode of operation in relation to a particular transaction is not, in our estimation, the way that an executive should conduct itself in handling high-value transactions.”

Ebanks declined to confirm that issues surrounding the re-opening of the dump talks with Dart or arguments in Cabinet over amendments to the conservation legislation were the triggers, but implied that all of those issues were part of the totality. He would not say what the “high-value transaction” was or what he meant by the “mode of operation”, but said that the four MPs would talk more about the issue in the coming days.

While most of the remaining members of government, including the premier, remained silent on Thursday, Kenneth Bryan posted on social media that the resignations were very unfortunate and had come as a surprise to him. He said he was limited in what he could say as he assessed the situation to determine the best steps forward.

“I understand that this news may cause concern and worry among many of you. Please rest assured that I am committed to keeping you updated. As soon as I have more information, I will share it with you promptly. My priority is to ensure that any actions taken are in the best interest of the people of George Town Central,” Bryan stated on the constituency’s social media.

McKeeva Bush was more candid in a message exchange with CNS, as he pointed to what had been some specific areas of disagreement among the caucus and his own concerns. Bush said the main points of contention were his plans to move a censure motion in relation to a bridge loan that Wayne Panton had made with Sabrina Turner, the cruise pier project, and amending the conservation law.

Bush said the remaining UPM members were in favour of certain changes to the conservation law that were not supported by the members who resigned, who were trying to stop these things from happening by pushing for an early election.

However, he made no comment on what he believes the UPM will do now or the likelihood of them joining forces with the PPM to form a new coalition government to take the administration through to the general elections.