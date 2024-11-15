Government to hold NiCE Christmas clean-up

Participants in the 2021 NiCE Christmas Clean-up at Smith Cove

(CNS): Unemployed Caymanians looking to earn some money for the holidays are being invited to register for this year’s Christmas clean-up. The Ministry of Planning has announced the return of the National Community Enhancement Project (NiCE Programme), offering 20 days of temporary work for local people in December and January.

Those who join the programme will be working on projects that contribute to the improvement of local infrastructure, public spaces, the environment, roadside maintenance and beach cleaning.

The work will take place for ten days between 9 and 20 December and another ten days between 6 and 18 January. Caymanians over the age of 18 who are interested in doing the work can register online through the official government portal from today, 15 November, until next Thursday, 21 November.

Participants will develop valuable skills and gain practical experience that can enhance employability.

Planning Minister Jay Ebanks said it was more than an employment opportunity but a “call to action” for Caymanians to make a positive impact. “This initiative allows participants to gain valuable work experience while fostering a sense of pride and ownership in the beautiful Cayman Islands. I encourage all eligible individuals to join us in this worthwhile effort to improve and maintain our public spaces,” he said.

See more here or email ncep@gov.ky



