Government helps Brac farmers in the wake of Rafael

An avocado tree on Cayman Brac is prepared for reset by Department of Agriculture’s employees in the aftermath of Hurricane Rafael

(CNS): The Department of Agriculture has helped over fifteen farmers on Cayman Brac following the destruction of crops and the loss of trees during Tropical Storm Rafael. According to a DoA release, the support was primarily technical, supplied by the DoA team dispatched to the Brac, which included the crop extension officer, lead arborist, and assistant arborists. The storm significantly impacted the agricultural landscape, leaving damaged trees and crops.

Across the island, Rafael toppled fruit trees and damaged branches, lodged pepper and sorrel plants, severely impacted field crops, including cassava and pumpkin, and destroyed around 90% of bananas and plantains and all of the longan fruits. Short-term crops such as sorrel, peppers and pumpkins suffered notably, presenting a challenging setback for farmers. Root crops were also severely affected.

The team helped the farmers reset breadfruit, mango, avocado, naseberry, ackee, soursop, plums, pomegranate, jujube, lime, cherry, coconut and cashew trees. Although these fruit trees experienced damage, they are restorable, thanks to the expertise within the DoA.

Farmers were assisted with pruning and stabilising damaged trees. Essential materials and labour were provided to the farming community at no cost. Restored fruit trees are expected to resume production in due course. To date, 145 trees on around two acres have been reset, with more to be completed in the coming weeks.

The Department of Agriculture said it was committed to aiding the farming community in Cayman Brac throughout the recovery process, ensuring resilience and sustainability in the face of such natural adversities.