Elderly US visitor dies after snorkelling off 7MB

(CNS): A 79-year-old man who was visiting the Cayman Islands from the United States died following a snorkelling trip on Sunday morning. The police said he had experienced difficulties while in the water off Seven Mile Beach just south of Canal Point Drive off the West Bay Road. He was assisted to shore, and CPR was administered by people on the scene until the EMS arrived.

Police and emergency services responded to the report at around 11:40. The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.