Earthquakes in Cuba shake things up in Cayman

Earthquake in Cuba, 11 Nov 2024

(CNS): Cuba was hit by several earthquakes on Sunday, some of which were felt here in the Cayman Islands, in Jamaica and as far away as Florida. The earthquakes, the largest of which was 6.9 magnitude, struck south-southwest of the island. Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) were on the alert but there was no tsunami threat. Nevertheless, officials advised residents to be aware of the seismic activity in this region and remain prepared.

The quakes come as Cuba is still reeling from two major hurricanes and widespread power blackouts related to the country’s worsening economic situation.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel said in a translated post on social media that there had been landslides, damage to homes and power lines in the affect area. “We ask our population in these areas to go out and stay in open spaces. We are beginning to assess the damage in order to begin recovery. The first and most important thing is to save lives.”

Meanwhile, here in Cayman, residents reported feeling the quakes in their homes and watching swimming pool water sloshing around.