Dump and development bring down quality of life score

The George Town dump (file photo)

(CNS): In Cayman’s first ever official Quality of Life Survey Report, the Economics and Statistics Office has made an attempt to measure and score how the population feels about the quality of life here, going beyond the traditional economic measurements of wealth, such as GDP, that have been the yardsticks for how well nations are doing for decades.

But money is not the only thing that matters in life — billionaires can be miserable. The overall quality of life score comes in at 82.2% based on six subject areas, with the country’s poor waste-management and over-development bringing the score down.

While those who took part ranked the natural environment as the least important of the six criteria, it also scored the lowest with just over 70% satisfaction because of household and waste management practices and the extensive development.

Health was listed as the most important criterion, scoring 84.5% overall. But while people gave high scores to their mental, physical and spiritual wellness, their satisfaction with health services was under 80%.

The highest score overall was material living conditions, which scored 88.6%, though overcrowding, income disparity and bills brought the score down. Economic and physical safety had second-highest score at 86.5% based on self-assessed poverty, food insecurity, economic and financial security, economics and financial outlook, and resources to support the standard of living.

Leisure and social activities, which scored 81.7% based on work-life balance, social cohesion and connections, ranked in fourth place. Employment and job quality ranked the second lowest with a score of 75.2%.

The report reveals some interesting and often contradictory findings on how people feel about their overall lives, their jobs and the circumstances in which they find themselves. There were some notable differences in the answers between Caymanians and expatriates, between residents in different districts, and between men and women.

However, one of the highest ranked elements of quality of life across the entire survey and those who took part was the country’s spiritual well-being with Caymanian women ranking that at over 95% — the highest of all scores.

While only 4.9% of respondents self-assessed as living in poverty, around 20% said they had given things up because of financial difficulties and would not be able to cover the cost of an unexpected bill of under $2,000 without having to borrow. However, 92% of people were generally optimistic about the outlook of their economic circumstances, expecting their standard of living to improve over the next two years.

Although 71% of people said that they engage in some kind of reducing, reusing and recycling waste as well as conserving energy and water, overall people gave public waste-management systems the thumbs down. And while the natural environment was listed as the least important criterion impacting the six subjects, less than 42% of Caymanians who responded said they were satisfied with development.

CNS has asked the ESO how the criteria it has used can help us compare the situation in the Cayman Islands with other countries, as many don’t measure quality of life and those that do use many different ways to do it. However, officials here said the goal is to track our own development over time. They explained that the QOL score is within the ballpark of the 2021 Cayman Islands Human Development Index score of 87.7, which used different indicators.

“Our intention is more to obtain local sentiments and keep track of changes over time,” ESO Director Adolphus Laidlow said. “Our ongoing Fall version of the QOL expands public sentiments to include road and transportation, human capital development, components of development, disaster management and policing, crime and personal security.”

Laidlow also encouraged residents to contact the office and give feedback about the inaugural report, which can be emailed to to info@eso.ky.