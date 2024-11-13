Dart seeks to avoid beach retreat with unproven concept

SMB South on 9 October 2024 (from social media)

(CNS): The Dart Group has begun circulating a video on social media that rejects the idea of a managed retreat combined with imported sand replenishment to address the erosion problem on Seven Mile Beach in favour of ‘sand engines’, a scientific solution developed in Europe. Dart hired Denmark-based consultants DHI to conduct a study of Seven Mile Beach, and they recommended this solution.

However, it would not be without risks, and it has not been proven to work in Cayman’s type of coastal environment. It involves dredging in a marine park and near coral reefs.

Dart and the scientists who conducted the study have failed to acknowledge the major role that hard structures have played in the erosion and the necessity of managed retreat. Dart now owns at least six properties with hard structures on the dynamic beach, from the old Calico Jacks building on the northern end of the famous beach to Royal Palms in the south, which is now crumbling into the sea after it was left derelict for several years.

While planning has now condemned the buildings on the site, the developer seems reluctant to engage in a managed retreat, claiming that rebuilding would take too long. In the video, Dart implies that importing and spreading sand on badly eroded areas would not resolve the problem and argues for the use of sand engines, using sand that the developer wants to pump and dredge from the sea bed so that the winds and currents will then spread along the beach.

CNS understands that the video and the study by DHI were part of a presentation Dart made at a recent stakeholder meeting that looked at the erosion problem. However, the Department of Environment has raised concerns about the use of sand engines, even though this is being promoted as an environmentally friendly idea.

Dart’s proposal is to dredge and pump sand from the deep ocean offshore and back up towards the coastal shelf, which is slightly different from the model that has shown some success in Europe.

In the video, Dart blames climate change and a combination of recent weather events for the beach erosion. The wealthy developer and the technical report completely ignore the problem of hard structures, over development and poor sand management on Cayman’s shoreline all of which the DoE has said are major factors in the erosion we are seeing here albeit exacerbated by sea level rise and climate change.

Local experts here say managed retreat remains the most effective and fastest solution in addressing the current issues on Seven Mile Beach. While rebuilding may take time, removing the harmful structures built on the beach will at least halt the erosion, even if the loss of sand over the last decades to the deep ocean will need to be replaced through replenishment.

If Cayman changes the planning law to prevent all development on the actual beach and moves pools, decks and other beach structures, even in some cases, main buildings from the shoreline, the beach will begin to recover, and replacement properties can be built later on more solid foundations.

“While the video provided by Dart cites climate change as the major contributor to beach erosion, it does not include other previously avoidable factors exacerbating beach erosion, such as poor sand management practises over time as well as seawalls and other hard structures on the active beach,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Environment, which is doing its best to advise the government on how to address the problem.

“It is well known in Cayman and worldwide that the placement of hard structures on the active beach is a major cause of erosion, which is why many jurisdictions are moving away from them and towards nature-based solutions.

“Although the video indicates that the ‘sand engine’ approach has been utilised off the coast of Europe, the UK and some South American countries, the DHI report acknowledges the need for further studies as we do not have enough information at this stage to know whether this type of proposal will work in Cayman’s coastal environment, particularly given the significant risks associated with dredging in a coral reef environment,” the DoE stated.

Nevertheless, the DoE scientists, who know much more about the patterns and causes of erosion on Seven Mile Beach than the European company that undertook Dart’s study, have said that they still look forward to a continued dialogue with Dart and DHI as they conduct this research.