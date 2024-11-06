Cuban migrants arrive on Brac ahead of storm

(CNS): A dozen Cuban migrants were transferred to Grand Cayman on Tuesday after the eleven men and one woman arrived on Cayman Brac Tuesday morning. The group were flown on a Cayman Airways Saab at around 11:15am ahead of the impending storm, Customs and Border Control officials said in a release Tuesday evening.

The group arrived on the Brac around 4:45am Tuesday morning in a make-shift boat. This is the second group in less than a week to arrive in the Cayman Islands after four migrants came ashore last Thursday. Given the current situation in Cuba the government is expecting to see more migrants and recently held a Multi-Agency Mass Migration Committee meeting to discuss the issue and prepare for the potential increase.