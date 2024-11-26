Charity farm needs help to keep feeding elderly

(CNS): Police Constable Fabian O’Çonnor who has with the help of major donor Chris Johnson been running a community charity farm in Bodden Town since 2021 said that the non-profit is in need of support to keep giving fresh vegetables and fruit to the elderly and others residents in need. Following a recent donation of over $3000 from the office of the auditor general O’Connor appealled for more support as he said the facility is constantly in need of donations in kind or cash to keep going.

The farm started over three years ago when PC O’Connor felt there was a need to grow and supply fresh

produce to the underprivileged, particularly older people, in Cayman at no cost. He identified a suitable

location and met the owner Barbara Jackson who agreed a tenancy agreement for five years on a

derelict building and an acre of fertile land.

With the support of several business people, the farm was established as a charity and it relies heavily on donations in cash and kind to keep operational. The land is fully farmed and future plans include rearing chickens and goats. “I enjoy helping the community and thank the people and businesses that have supported the work of the farm so far,” O’Connor said as he thanked the OAG for their donation.

Chris Johnson a retired forensic accountant and audit expert who has been a major financial backer of the project said the farm will be having its biggest event of the year on Boxing Day when they host a party for Cayman’s older people and give each of them a box of vegetables and fruit to take away. “During the year our produce has helped many older people not only on Grand Cayman but also in Cayman Brac and for the first time, Little Cayman as well.”

The OAG staff raised $3100 for the farm as part of the team’s celebrations to mark the office’s 40th anniversary celebrations. Sue Winspear, the Auditor General said she was struck by the benefits this farm offers by simply growing a variety of vegetables and fruits and giving these away free to older people in our community who really benefit from them.

“The time, effort and energy Fabian and Chris give to this endeavor is truly admirable and is all for the benefit of others. Our donation, whilst relatively small, will make a big difference in keeping the farm going,” she said.

To make a donation email: cdj@cjacayman.com

See more about the farm below