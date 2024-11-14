CEC aims to shut down objectors to transformed PAD

Artist’s rendition of Signal House, the original anchor building for the CEC campus

Flooding at Vienna Circle, where many of the objectors live (Submitted by objectors)

(CNS): Cayman Enterprise City (CEC) is hoping to eventually secure planning permission for a new, completely transformed planned area development (PAD) application on a site located off the Linford Pierson Highway in seasonally flooded mangrove forests.

The surrounding area already experiences increasing flooding because of the growing development in this part of George Town, leaving residents in the area with major concerns about the new PAD. But CEC is asking the CPA not to consider the objections, arguing through its lawyer that the residents don’t have legal standing.

Following the meeting, the CPA decided to take independent legal advice on whether to allow consideration of the objectors’ submissions on the significant amendments to the original PAD.

This development, one of just two major projects that the CPA heard on Wednesday at an additional meeting (the other being the Westin’s redevelopment project), poses a number of significant concerns for the Department of Environment as well as the surrounding residents.

The limited radius for objections is already a major problem, as runaway development in flood-prone areas and the removal of mangroves have a far wider impact on residents outside the notification zone. The most critical issue with this project is the ongoing drainage and flooding in the area.

The loss of more than 75 acres of primary mangrove wetland habitat and the removal of the lakes from the original design to make more room for buildings will most certainly significantly increase the now regular and evermore dramatic flooding happening across the South Sound basin.

“With the proposed increase in total area, the density of development and increased areas of hard-standing, the proposed modifications to the PAD only exacerbate these concerns,” the DoE has said.

The government has ignored advice from the Water Authority, the DoE and other technical government entities about the need for a comprehensive stormwater management plan for the whole area rather than depending on the woefully inadequate piecemeal drainage systems installed by developers.

Nevertheless, CEC is arguing that the people who are facing the potential loss of their homes because of this project should not have their objections considered because this is not a new application but a modification.

In a letter to the CPA, CEC’s attorney, Samuel Jackson, accused the objectors of frustrating the process of this application with the various issues they raised. He wrote that “on a proper construction of the relevant statutory provisions, none of the persons who have objected have legal standing in this application”.

He said this was largely because this is an amendment to the existing PAD that was given planning approval in December 2015. Since then, the project has effectively transformed and now contains hundreds of residential units and more commercial buildings and spreads across another 4.5 acres.

The lawyers argue that only objectors with legal standing can object and only objections to the specific changes and not the entire plan should be considered.

However, the PAD is now very different from the original, much smaller commercial project, as it has transformed into a mixed-use development. Dozens of residents in and around Vienna Circle, already impacted by significant flooding during every rain event, are now very concerned.

One of those living in proximity to the project is Melanie Carmichael, a founding member of the Cayman Islands’ leading environmental non-profit advocacy group, Sustainable Cayman, who asked the developer, given the impact this project will have on the community, to hold a town hall meeting. But the developer has not done so.

Most of the objectors have similar concerns. Although many of them had not been overly concerned about the original limited commercial project for the economic zone campus, the significant expansion to a widescale, high-density residential development, very different from the original development, has now caused real worry for residents, mostly because of the elevated flood risk and the major change it presents to the neighbouring community.

The objectors believe that the latest changes to the PAD, which has already been subject to multiple modifications since the original application, should merit a complete review of the development, including an environmental impact assessment.

In direct response to Jackson’s letter, the objectors argue that they have a statutory right to be heard on all planning applications, including amendments. They point out that the substantive extent of the changes amounts to a new application.

“It is procedurally unjust to deny objectors the right to be heard when the original proposal they supported has shifted so dramatically from its intended purpose,” they wrote in a collective letter from their residents association.

As planning applications become increasingly contentious, both sides are threatening legal action. Jackson has said that CEC could take legal action against planning if it allows the objectors to be heard, while the residents have made it clear they will seek a judicial review if they are not.