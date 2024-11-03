Cayman under Hurricane Watch as TC18 emerges

Source: NOAA

(CNS): On the advice of the Cayman Islands National Weather Service and Hazard Management Cayman Islands, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, who is chairperson of the National Hazard Management Executive, placed the Cayman Islands under a Hurricane Watch on Sunday afternoon.

At 4pm, Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen was about 515 miles south-southeast of Grand Cayman, moving in a north-easterly direction at 7 miles per hour. The latest forecast track has the system moving between Grand Cayman and Little Cayman by midday Tuesday, 5 November.

The system is expected to spin into a storm and possibly a hurricane over the next few days, and Cayman can anticipate being under a hurricane warning early tomorrow morning. Schools will be open Monday but are currently scheduled to close Tuesday and possibly Wednesday when what will be Tropical Storm Rafael is expected to move through our area.

The National Weather Service said Little Cayman and Cayman Brac can expect as much as 11.5 inches of rain over the coming days. Winds in excess of 39 miles per hour, with gusts up to hurricane-force strength of 74mph, are likely, and wave heights are estimated to peak between 9 and 13 feet. On Grand Cayman, residents can expect up to six inches of rain and similar strong winds and high waves. A flood warning is now in effect for all three islands.

A marine warning is in effect for all three islands. All marine vessels should seek and remain in safe harbour. Increased wave action is anticipated across all three islands, which will likely result in property damage along some coastal regions.

As of 12pm Monday, 6 November, sandbag sand will be available at the Linford Pierson Highway in George Town, the Agriculture Pavilion in Bodden Town, West Bay and East End Fire Stations. On Cayman Brac, sand will be available in Cotton Tree Bay and Watering Place Gardens. The public is reminded to travel with their own sandbags where possible. Support for those unable to fill sandbags will be provided from 12pm to 2pm and then again from 4pm to 6pm.

Government services and schools will open on Monday, 6 November. Schools and nonessential government services will be closed on Tuesday, 7 November. An update on shelter openings will be provided on Monday.

Residents are encouraged to closely monitor the progress of this system and are advised to continue taking stock of the status of their hurricane preparedness. For the latest and most accurate information, residents should visit the www.gov.ky and or visit www.caymanprepared.gov.ky