Cayman to host its first Ultimate Frisbee contest

Photo credit: Cayman Islands Ultimate

(CNS): The Cayman Islands will host its first-ever international Ultimate Frisbee tournament this weekend when visiting teams from the United States and Jamaica compete against local players. The object of the game is to score points by passing the disc to a player in the opposing end zone, similar to an end zone in American football. Cayman Ultimate Rundown 2024, the Cayman Islands Ultimate (CIU) event, will take place at the Ed Bush stadium in West Bay on 9-10 November from 8am to 1pm.

Organisers from the sports governing body said this contest, named after the well-known local dish, will be the perfect blend of competition, sportsmanship and international cultures coming together for a weekend of fun. CIU President Michael Kader stated this competition has been a long time coming.

“We’ve sent Cayman teams to play our Jamaican counterparts in previous years and we’ve always had a desire to host teams here,” he said. “For this tournament, things fell into place, and we’re grateful we have an enthusiastic player base that can help us make a good showing. We invite the public to come and watch as Cayman takes on two select seven-a-side club teams based out of Houston, Texas and our long-standing nemesis from Jamaica.”

The tournament is being sponsored by Cayman Spirits Co, Cayman Islands Customs Agency (CICA), and Ocorian. CIU stages casual, coed pick-up games on Wednesdays at the Ed Bush stadium in West Bay from 6:30pm to 8:00pm. All fitness and ability levels are welcome.