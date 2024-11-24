Cayman sees first imported case of Oropouche

MRCU staff check the mosquito traps

(CNS): The Cayman Islands does not yet have community transmission of Oropouche but officials recently recorded the first imported case here as well as several imported cases of Dengue this year. Public health is warning travellers and residents alike about the increasing transmission of disease through biting insects, especially mosquitoes.

The MRCU, the HSA and the health ministry have raised concerns about the spread of vector bourne diseases in our region and are urging people to take precautions against getting bit. Biting insects, such as mosquitoes are busy spreading various parasites, viruses and bacteria that cause illness with Oropouche and Dengue, both of which are on the rise in this region.

“Vector-borne diseases don’t recognise borders,” said Carlos Peçanha, Senior Researcher at MRCU. “Our success depends on a community-wide effort, from controlling mosquito breeding sites to using personal protective measures.”

The Ministry of Health in Panama reported the first human case of Oropouche virus disease in the country on 16 November . The case did not have an international travel history suggesting local transmission. This year, outbreaks of Oropouche virus disease have also been reported in Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Peru, and Cuba. This underscores the importance of public awareness and preventive measures.

“Travelers arriving from affected regions like Cuba and Panama should use personal protective measures and, on return, should monitor for symptoms and seek medical advice promptly if they develop fever, rash, or other signs of illness,” said Rachel Corbett, National Epidemiologist for the Ministry of Health. “Early detection is essential to prevent cases.”

The MRCU remains proactive in controlling mosquito populations and reducing the risk of disease transmission. Should a local case be identified, swift action will be taken to prevent community spread through targeted surveillance and control measures. “Vector-borne diseases are a reminder of how connected we are as a region,” said Dr. Nick Gent, Chief Medical Officer. “By staying alert and taking simple precautions, we can protect ourselves and our community from the risks these diseases pose.”

Dengue Fever is spread by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes and can cause fever, severe joint and muscle pain, rash, and, in severe cases, potentially life-threatening complications. Oropouche Fever is spread by Culicoides paraensis midges and Culex mosquitoes. Symptoms include fever, headache, and joint pain. While severe complications are rare, the disease can be misdiagnosed as dengue.

Officials said the Cayman Islands is well-prepared to address vector-borne diseases, thanks to the close collaboration between MRCU, the Ministry of Health, and the HSA. These agencies work together to conduct surveillance, provide testing, and implement targeted mosquito control measures.

“Our ability to test locally for both the Oropouche and Dengue viruses ensures timely diagnosis and a swift public health response,” said Jonathan Smellie, Cayman Islands Molecular Biology Laboratory Manager.

The public plays a vital role in reducing the risk of vector-borne diseases by eliminate standing water from containers, gutters, and other mosquito breeding sites. The public should protect themselves with insect repellents, long-sleeved clothing, and ensuring windows and doors have proper screens. Travellers should also take precautions in regions with reported cases, and seek medical advice if symptoms appear on returning home.