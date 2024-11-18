Cayman hosting mosquito-borne disease meeting

(CNS): With the worrying increase in the spread of mosquito-borne diseases in the Caribbean, the health ministry is hosting a regional meeting this week on Grand Cayman aimed at strengthening the approach to combatting such diseases. The urgent meeting was called due to the record-high number of dengue cases reported in the Americas and the Caribbean last year, which have already been surpassed so far this year.

The meeting, Networking for Improved Responsiveness, which will run from 19 to 21 November, has been organised in collaboration with the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO), the Caribbean Vector Borne Disease Network (CariVecNet), and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who is now the health minister, said the region faces an escalating threat from mosquito-borne disease. “It is clear that we must act together to strengthen our defences. This meeting underscores our commitment to building a unified response, knowledge sharing, and deploying resources strategically to protect health and wellbeing across the Caribbean,” she added.

This meeting aims to leverage the framework of the WHO’s Global Arbovirus Initiative, launched in 2022, which targets epidemic and pandemic potential arboviruses through six strategic pillars: monitoring risk, reducing local epidemic risk, strengthening vector control, preventing and preparing for pandemics, enhancing innovation, and building a coalition of partners.

Participants from across the Caribbean region will engage in discussions and workshops designed to foster collaboration and integration of strategies across arboviruses and sectors, maximising resources and impact in the fight against vector-borne diseases. The meeting will address multiple arboviral diseases, with a focus on achieving long-term solutions in areas with the highest disease burden and areas at high risk for future outbreaks.

The event also presents an invaluable opportunity for the Cayman Islands to showcase the work of the Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU) and local public health efforts in combating vector-borne diseases.

Dr Alan Wheeler, Director of the Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU) said the meeting will serves as a platform for collaboration, sharing best practices, and exploring innovative, data-driven strategies that strengthen our collective response.

“Vector-borne diseases do not recognise borders, making it critical for regional partners to unite in addressing both immediate and long-term threats,” he said. By coming together, we can leverage our combined expertise, deploy targeted interventions, and enhance public health resilience throughout the Caribbean.

“The work we undertake here will not only bolster our defences but also serve as a foundation for continued progress in protecting our communities from these dangerous diseases,” he added.