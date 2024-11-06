CAL’s recovery flights disrupted by heavy rain

(CNS): As the airports re-opened Wednesday following the all-clear, Cayman Airways added multiple recovery and evacuation flights for domestic travel between Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands and between Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. But the weather has interrupted those efforts and forced the cancellation of the evacuation flights scheduled for today.

The airline said it had rescheduled those flights to resume its recovery efforts on Thursday, pending weather conditions. The airline is contacting affected customers directly and will accommodate them on Thursday’s flights. The regular Cayman Airways Express schedule was still expected to resume as of Thursday, 7 November, while the regular international jet schedule resumed today.

“Cayman Airways remains committed to the recovery efforts of our islands following the passage of Hurricane Rafael, and to ensuring that evacuees and other travellers reach their destinations safely.