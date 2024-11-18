CAL’s new Twin Otter begins flights to Little Cayman

CAL’s third Twin Otter (photo credit: Cayman Airways)

(CNS): Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) announced the arrival of its much-anticipated new Twin Otter aircraft, which began flying on Sunday. This brings the fleet of these planes to three and will help improve scheduling for Little Cayman flights.

“This new addition to the Cayman Airways Express fleet, registered as VP-CAW, is equipped with a state-of-the-art avionics suite, enhancing operational reliability for flights to and from Little Cayman,” said Cayman Airways President and CEO Fabian Whorms.

After completing all necessary registration and regulatory procedures, the Twin Otter was added to the regular rotation for domestic service on Sunday and a formal dedication ceremony for the aircraft will be held this month, he said.

“This extra aircraft provides much-needed redundancy for Cayman Airways Express, ensuring dependable connections for our customers and greater scheduling flexibility,” Whorms added.

Paul Tibbetts, CAL’s Executive Vice President of Commercial Affairs and Chief Financial Officer, said, “Cayman Airways remains dedicated to providing safe, reliable, and uniquely Caymanian air travel experiences for all passengers.”