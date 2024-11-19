Bodden Town man arrested in bank text scam

(CNS): Police have arrested a 24-year-old man from Bodden Town following an investigation into a text message scam that targeted local banking customers, some of whom lost a significant amount of money. While online and phone scams are usually associated with international criminals, this appears to be the first homegrown con of this type. The RCIPS said the suspect, who is facing allegations of money laundering, is in custody as the investigation, being conducted jointly with the affected local bank, continues.