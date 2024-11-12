Appeal court to hear crown on Bush’s stalled assault case

McKeeva Bush leaving the court (file photo)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal has agreed to hear the prosecution argue why an indecent assault case against former premier McKeeva Bush should not have been stopped and why the crown should still be able to try Bush on the allegations. However, the appeal will not be heard until May next year, which will be after the general election on 30 April. Therefore, Bush, who has changed his mind about retiring, will be campaigning to be returned to his West Bay West district before the appeal.

The case against Bush for indecently assaulting two female civil servants at an official cocktail party in September 2022 was stopped by Justice Stanley John in February this year because of an abuse of process in relation to one of the women.

The first woman who the crown said had been assaulted by Bush had been willing to see the case go to court.

However, the second woman gave evidence during the trial and in previous correspondence with police, prosecutors and her civil service managers that she did not believe that what Bush did amounted to a crime. She said he was drunk and had given her a hickey (a love bite) on her hand, which she described as “creepy and weird” but not a crime and she had not wanted to press charges.

Because of this, the defence argued that there had been an abuse of process and a manipulation of the second woman who did not support the trial. In response, the judge halted the entire case before it went to the jury and dismissed Bush.

However, in a later ruling, the judge admitted that he made an error when he stopped the trial and said there were still grounds for the crown to pursue the charges in relation to the first woman, whom Bush is accused of touching and kissing against her will.

The prosecution opted to formally appeal, and on Tuesday, the appeal court said it was willing to hear the case. It is now scheduled for 13 May — two weeks after the elections — which is when the senior justices will return to the Cayman Islands for the spring appeal court session.

It is understood that the crown is also appealing against the findings in relation to the woman who did not want to take part in the case and will be arguing that she has given sufficient evidence to pursue all four charges of common assault and indecent assault against the two women.

The appeal court also agreed that Bush was entitled to legal aid to finance his response to the crown’s appeal as he wanted to be represented by Jerome Lynch, KC, who was his defence counsel at trial. The justices said that because the crown is bringing the case against Bush (one of the highest-paid MPs), he should be given financial assistance if he qualifies for it.