All clear issued for all three Cayman Islands

Trees snapped in half by Rafael on Cayman Brac

(CNS): After a difficult night for Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, the government issued the official all-clear at 11am Wednesday as Hurricane Rafael was churning into a major hurricane less than 50 miles off the Isle of Youth in Cuba. Residents are urged to remain mindful of potential hazards like fallen debris and downed power lines in roadways. Meanwhile, marine and coastal warnings remain in effect, and the public is asked to avoid coastlines where possible.

The full review of damage is now expected to get underway in the Sister Islands. There are no reported casualties but the Sister Islands were battered and bruised by torrential rains, strong winds and storm surge for several hours.

However, other than downed trees and powerlines and other general damage, early indications are that there is no major damage on either Cayman Brac or Little Cayman.

Officials said that Premier Juliana O’Connor, who represents Cayman Brac East, was expected to return to Radio Cayman today, her preferred platform of communication, where she will be talking about the recovery and post-storm needs of residents.